This video, we're going to talk about biogeography. Now ecology is actually impacted by where living species can be found on our planet, which is what makes ecology so closely linked to biogeography. Now biogeography can be defined as the study of how and why organisms are distributed geographically through space and time. Now dispersal is a major factor that impacts the biogeography of a species. So dispersal refers to the movement of individuals or their gametes away from their birthplace to other new locations where they could establish a new population.
Now, again, if the individuals are not capable of moving like plants, for example, then perhaps their gametes such as pollen are capable of being moved by means of the wind or pollinators. Now if a species is not capable of dispersal, that could lead to an endemic species and that is going to be a species that's naturally found in only one specific area on Earth and nowhere else. For example, polar bears are an endemic species to the North Pole and they're only found in Arctic regions despite the South Pole having very similar conditions to the North Pole, and this is because the polar bears are not able to disperse themselves to the South Pole because there's no land mass that directly connects it. Now, on the other hand, these birds that you can see here are called Arctic Terns and they also originated in the North Pole like the polar bears. However, because they are capable of flying, they are actually able to migrate to the South Pole, and so populations of these Arctic Terns can be found all throughout the globe, as they migrate seasonally from the North Pole to the South Pole.
So this here concludes our lesson on biogeography, and we'll be able to continue to learn more as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.