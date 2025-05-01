Biogeography quiz #1 Flashcards

Biogeography is the study of how and why organisms are distributed geographically through space and time. It is influenced by factors such as dispersal (the movement of individuals or gametes from their birthplace), as well as biotic and abiotic factors in ecosystems.

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is biogeography and what factors influence the geographical distribution of organisms? Biogeography is the study of how and why organisms are distributed geographically through space and time. It is influenced by factors such as dispersal (the movement of individuals or gametes from their birthplace), as well as biotic and abiotic factors in ecosystems.

How does dispersal ability affect whether a species becomes endemic, and can you provide an example? Dispersal ability determines if a species can spread to new areas. Species unable to disperse may become endemic, meaning they are found only in a specific location. For example, polar bears are endemic to the Arctic because they cannot disperse to other regions like the South Pole.

What are some examples of biotic and abiotic factors that can impact the distribution of a species? Biotic factors include predators, herbivores, vegetation, competing organisms, pollinators, parasites, and pathogens. Abiotic factors include temperature, water availability, sunlight, oxygen availability, salinity, and the composition of rocks and soil.

What is net primary productivity (NPP) and why is it important in biogeography? Net primary productivity (NPP) is the amount of organic matter available as food in a region. It is important because higher NPP means more food and greater capacity to support diverse life, influencing the distribution and abundance of species.

Why does the Amazon rainforest support more diverse life than the Sahara Desert? The Amazon rainforest has a high net primary productivity (NPP), providing abundant organic matter as food and supporting diverse life. In contrast, the Sahara Desert has low NPP, resulting in less available food and lower biodiversity.

What is biogeography and what major factor influences the geographical distribution of organisms? Biogeography is the study of how and why organisms are distributed geographically through space and time. A major factor influencing this distribution is dispersal, which is the movement of individuals or their gametes from their birthplace to new locations.