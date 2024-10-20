Blood Sugar Homeostasis definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Blood Sugar Homeostasis definitions

Blood Sugar Homeostasis definitions
  • Blood Sugar Homeostasis

    The regulation of blood glucose levels through the coordinated actions of insulin and glucagon to maintain a stable internal environment.

  • Blood Glucose Levels

    The concentration of glucose in the bloodstream, regulated by insulin and glucagon, crucial for maintaining energy balance and overall metabolic homeostasis.

  • Diabetes Mellitus

    A chronic condition where blood sugar homeostasis is disrupted due to insufficient insulin production or cellular insensitivity to insulin, leading to elevated blood glucose levels.

  • Insulin

    A hormone produced by the pancreas that lowers blood glucose levels by promoting the uptake of glucose into tissues and its storage as glycogen in the liver and muscles.

  • Glucagon

    A hormone from the pancreas that raises blood glucose levels by promoting glycogen breakdown and gluconeogenesis in the liver.

  • Pancreas

    A gland that produces insulin and glucagon, crucial for regulating blood sugar levels and aiding digestion.

  • Autoimmune Reaction (Autoimmune disorder)

    An immune response where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own cells, such as the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, leading to diseases like type 1 diabetes.

  • Glycogen

    A highly branched polysaccharide stored in the liver and muscles, serving as a primary form of energy storage in animals, and regulated by insulin and glucagon.

  • Glycogenesis

    The process of converting glucose into glycogen for storage in the liver and muscles, primarily in response to insulin.

  • Gluconeogenesis

    The metabolic process of synthesizing glucose from non-carbohydrate sources, such as amino acids and glycerol, primarily in the liver, to maintain blood sugar levels during fasting.

  • Hormonal Control

    Regulation of physiological processes through hormones, such as insulin and glucagon, to maintain homeostasis, like blood sugar levels, by signaling organs to store or release glucose.

  • Long Term Store

    A reservoir in the liver where glycogen is stored for long-term energy needs, released as glucose when blood sugar levels drop.

  • Oscillation

    The attachment of sugars to body tissues, often due to high blood sugar levels, leading to potential long-term health issues.