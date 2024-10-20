Blood Sugar Homeostasis quiz Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
What is blood sugar homeostasis?
Blood sugar homeostasis is the process of maintaining stable blood glucose levels in the body.
Which disease disrupts blood sugar homeostasis and affects nearly 10% of the American population?
Diabetes mellitus disrupts blood sugar homeostasis and affects nearly 10% of the American population.
What are the two main hormones involved in blood sugar homeostasis?
The two main hormones involved in blood sugar homeostasis are insulin and glucagon.
What is the primary issue in type 1 diabetes?
In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas fails to produce sufficient quantities of insulin, often due to an autoimmune reaction.
What characterizes type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is characterized by the body's cells failing to properly respond to insulin, known as insulin insensitivity.
What role does insulin play when blood sugar levels are high?
When blood sugar levels are high, insulin causes muscles and the liver to take up excess glucose and store it as glycogen.
What is glycogenesis?
Glycogenesis is the creation of glycogen from glucose, which occurs in response to insulin.
What happens when blood sugar levels are low?
When blood sugar levels are low, the pancreas releases glucagon, which tells the liver to break down glycogen into glucose.
What is gluconeogenesis?
Gluconeogenesis is the construction of glucose from non-carbohydrate carbon sources, such as amino acids, in response to glucagon.
Why is the liver the primary organ for glycogen breakdown in response to glucagon?
The liver acts as a long-term store for glycogen, whereas muscles use their glycogen stores quickly for energy.
What can happen if blood sugar levels get too high?
If blood sugar levels get too high, it can lead to glycation, where sugars chemically attach to body tissues, causing long-term health issues.
Why is low blood sugar more dangerous in the short term?
Low blood sugar can be more dangerous in the short term because it can lead to death if levels drop too low.
What is the role of insulin in blood sugar homeostasis?
Insulin helps lower blood sugar levels by promoting the uptake of glucose into tissues and its storage as glycogen.
What is the role of glucagon in blood sugar homeostasis?
Glucagon raises blood sugar levels by promoting the breakdown of glycogen into glucose in the liver.
What is the balancing act between insulin and glucagon in blood sugar homeostasis?
The balancing act involves insulin lowering blood sugar by promoting glucose uptake and storage, while glucagon raises blood sugar by promoting glycogen breakdown and gluconeogenesis.