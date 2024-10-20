Building Phylogenetic Trees quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following statements is true about phylogenetic trees: A) They show evolutionary relationships based on analogous traits, B) They are constructed using shared derived characters, C) They highlight all branches where evolution occurs, D) They are based on the principle of maximum complexity?
B) They are constructed using shared derived characters.
What is the principle of parsimony in the context of building phylogenetic trees?
The principle of parsimony favors the simplest explanation with the fewest evolutionary changes when constructing phylogenetic trees.
How do shared derived characters differ from shared ancestral characters in phylogenetic trees?
Shared derived characters evolved within the tree and are used to build trees, while shared ancestral characters were present at the root and are not informative for determining close relationships.
What is the purpose of using an outgroup when constructing a phylogenetic tree?
An outgroup helps identify shared derived characters and differentiate them from ancestral characters, aiding in correctly placing the root of the tree.
How does the character matrix assist in building phylogenetic trees?
The character matrix is a table used to identify shared derived characters among taxa, which helps in constructing phylogenetic trees.
What is the significance of homologous traits in phylogenetic trees?
Homologous traits are inherited from a common ancestor and are crucial for accurately representing evolutionary relationships in phylogenetic trees.
Why is it important to use multiple characters when building phylogenetic trees?
Using multiple characters increases the likelihood of identifying true homologous traits, leading to more accurate phylogenetic trees.
What role does maximum likelihood play in modern phylogenetic analysis?
Maximum likelihood considers the probability of certain evolutionary changes, allowing for more accurate tree construction beyond simple parsimony.
How can analogous traits affect the construction of phylogenetic trees?
Analogous traits, which are not inherited from a common ancestor, can mislead tree construction if mistaken for homologous traits.
What is the difference between ingroups and outgroups in phylogenetic analysis?
Ingroups are the taxa being studied for evolutionary relationships, while outgroups are more distantly related taxa used for comparison.