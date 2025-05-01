Building Phylogenetic Trees quiz #3 Flashcards

How does the use of an outgroup help in constructing a phylogenetic tree?
An outgroup is a taxon known to be more distantly related to the ingroup. Including an outgroup helps identify which traits are ancestral (shared with the outgroup) and which are derived (unique to the ingroup), allowing for correct rooting of the tree and accurate identification of shared derived characters.
Why is it important to use multiple characters when constructing a phylogenetic tree?
Using multiple characters increases the likelihood that the shared traits are homologous (inherited from a common ancestor) rather than analogous (resulting from convergent evolution), leading to a more accurate and reliable phylogenetic tree.
What type of character is most useful for building phylogenetic trees and why?
Shared derived characters are most useful because they evolved within the group being studied and indicate recent common ancestry.
How does a character matrix help in constructing a phylogenetic tree?
A character matrix organizes taxa and their traits, allowing identification of shared derived characters to group organisms based on evolutionary relationships.
What is the principle of parsimony in phylogenetic tree construction?
Parsimony favors the tree with the fewest evolutionary changes, assuming the simplest explanation is most likely correct.
How do you identify sister taxa when building a phylogenetic tree?
Sister taxa are identified as the pair of organisms sharing the most shared derived characters, indicating a recent common ancestor.
What is the difference between homologous and analogous characters in phylogenetic analysis?
Homologous characters are inherited from a common ancestor, while analogous characters arise independently due to convergent evolution.
How does maximum likelihood differ from parsimony in phylogenetic analysis?
Maximum likelihood considers the probability of different evolutionary changes, not just the number, allowing for more realistic modeling of evolutionary processes.