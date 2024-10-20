Cancer definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Benign Tumor A non-cancerous growth of cells that does not invade nearby tissues or spread to other parts of the body.

Malignant Tumor A type of tumor characterized by uncontrolled cell growth that invades and spreads to other parts of the body, often leading to metastasis.

Cancer Uncontrolled cell growth due to loss of cell cycle regulation, often leading to the formation of malignant tumors that can invade other tissues and spread throughout the body.

Cell Cycle A series of stages that a cell undergoes involving growth, DNA replication, and division, ensuring proper cell function and genetic continuity.

Checkpoints Mechanisms in the cell cycle that ensure proper division by verifying conditions at specific stages, preventing progression if errors or damage are detected.

Cell Division The process by which a single cell divides to form two daughter cells ensuring genetic material is accurately replicated and distributed.

Growth Control Regulation of cell growth and division to prevent uncontrolled proliferation, often involving checkpoints in the cell cycle and tumor suppressor genes.

Oncogene A mutated gene that promotes uncontrolled cell division, leading to cancer.

Proto Oncogene A normal gene that, when mutated, can become an oncogene and promote uncontrolled cell division, potentially leading to cancer.

Protein Kinases Enzymes that regulate cellular processes by adding phosphate groups to proteins, altering their function and activity.

Vesicle Proteins Proteins that facilitate the transport of molecules within cells by forming, docking, and fusing vesicles with target membranes.