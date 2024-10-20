Cancer definitions Flashcards
Cancer definitions
- Benign TumorA non-cancerous growth of cells that does not invade nearby tissues or spread to other parts of the body.
- Malignant TumorA type of tumor characterized by uncontrolled cell growth that invades and spreads to other parts of the body, often leading to metastasis.
- CancerUncontrolled cell growth due to loss of cell cycle regulation, often leading to the formation of malignant tumors that can invade other tissues and spread throughout the body.
- Cell CycleA series of stages that a cell undergoes involving growth, DNA replication, and division, ensuring proper cell function and genetic continuity.
- CheckpointsMechanisms in the cell cycle that ensure proper division by verifying conditions at specific stages, preventing progression if errors or damage are detected.
- Cell DivisionThe process by which a single cell divides to form two daughter cells ensuring genetic material is accurately replicated and distributed.
- Growth Control Regulationof cell growth and division to prevent uncontrolled proliferation, often involving checkpoints in the cell cycle and tumor suppressor genes.
- OncogeneA mutated gene that promotes uncontrolled cell division, leading to cancer.
- Proto OncogeneA normal gene that, when mutated, can become an oncogene and promote uncontrolled cell division, potentially leading to cancer.
- Protein KinasesEnzymes that regulate cellular processes by adding phosphate groups to proteins, altering their function and activity.
- Vesicle ProteinsProteins that facilitate the transport of molecules within cells by forming, docking, and fusing vesicles with target membranes.
- Tumor Suppressor GeneA gene that encodes proteins to inhibit cell growth and division, preventing tumor formation by regulating the cell cycle and acting as a safeguard against uncontrolled cell proliferation.