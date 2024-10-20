Cancer definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Cancer definitions
  • Benign Tumor
    A non-cancerous growth of cells that does not invade nearby tissues or spread to other parts of the body.
  • Malignant Tumor
    A type of tumor characterized by uncontrolled cell growth that invades and spreads to other parts of the body, often leading to metastasis.
  • Cancer
    Uncontrolled cell growth due to loss of cell cycle regulation, often leading to the formation of malignant tumors that can invade other tissues and spread throughout the body.
  • Cell Cycle
    A series of stages that a cell undergoes involving growth, DNA replication, and division, ensuring proper cell function and genetic continuity.
  • Checkpoints
    Mechanisms in the cell cycle that ensure proper division by verifying conditions at specific stages, preventing progression if errors or damage are detected.
  • Cell Division
    The process by which a single cell divides to form two daughter cells ensuring genetic material is accurately replicated and distributed.
  • Growth Control Regulation
    of cell growth and division to prevent uncontrolled proliferation, often involving checkpoints in the cell cycle and tumor suppressor genes.
  • Oncogene
    A mutated gene that promotes uncontrolled cell division, leading to cancer.
  • Proto Oncogene
    A normal gene that, when mutated, can become an oncogene and promote uncontrolled cell division, potentially leading to cancer.
  • Protein Kinases
    Enzymes that regulate cellular processes by adding phosphate groups to proteins, altering their function and activity.
  • Vesicle Proteins
    Proteins that facilitate the transport of molecules within cells by forming, docking, and fusing vesicles with target membranes.
  • Tumor Suppressor Gene
    A gene that encodes proteins to inhibit cell growth and division, preventing tumor formation by regulating the cell cycle and acting as a safeguard against uncontrolled cell proliferation.