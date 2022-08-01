Cancer
Cancer
The difference between benign and malignant tumors is:
a) Malignant tumors do not spread to other sites.
b) Benign tumors have not lost growth control.
c) Benign tumors have not spread to other sites.
d) Malignant tumors have not lost growth or control.
Types of Genes Regulating Cell Growth
Which of the following processes do normal proto-oncogenes typically exhibit?
a) They normally suppress tumor growth.
b) They enhance tumor growth.
c) They stimulate normal cell growth and division.
d) They are underexpressed in cancer cells.
When activated by signals in the cell, Protein X can stop cells from growing and dividing into new cells. What type of gene codes for Protein X?
a) Oncogene.
b) Tumor-suppressor gene.
c) Protein kinase gene.
d) Protein Vesicle gene.
e) Proto-oncogene.
- The mycelial growth habit leads to a body with a high surface-area-to-volume ratio. Why is this important? a. ...
- Describe three ways that cancer cells differ from normal cells.
- Vinblastine is a standard chemotherapeutic drug used to treat cancer. Because it interferes with the assembly ...
- One difference between cancer cells and normal cells is that cancer cells a. are unable to synthesize DNA. b. ...
- Soils, water, and the atmosphere are major components of the abiotic (nonliving) environment. Describe how gre...
- All your cells contain proto-oncogenes, which can change into cancer-causing oncogenes. Why do cells possess s...
- Proto-oncogenes can change into oncogenes that cause cancer. Which of the following best explains the presence...
- Scientific Thinking The study described in Module 8.10 was purely observational; there were no controlled grou...