Cancer quiz Flashcards

  • What are the two types of genes that regulate cell growth in healthy cells?
    Proto-oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes.
  • What role do proto-oncogenes play in cell division?
    Proto-oncogenes act like a green light, promoting appropriate cell division.
  • How do tumor suppressor genes affect cell division?
    Tumor suppressor genes act like a red light, inhibiting and slowing down cell division.
  • What is an example of a protein that serves as a tumor suppressor gene?
    The protein p53.
  • What can mutations in proto-oncogenes lead to?
    Mutations in proto-oncogenes can generate oncogenes, which promote unrestrained cell growth and cancer.
  • How do oncogenes differ from proto-oncogenes?
    Oncogenes are mutated proto-oncogenes that promote unrestrained cell growth.
  • What is the primary function of tumor suppressor genes in preventing cancer?
    They inhibit cell division, preventing uncontrolled cell growth.
  • What are alleles?
    Alleles are alternative or different versions of specific genes.
  • How are alleles typically represented in genetics?
    Alleles are typically represented using capital and lowercase letters.
  • What is the difference between a gene and an allele?
    A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein, while an allele is a different version of that gene.
  • What can mutations in tumor suppressor genes lead to?
    Mutations in tumor suppressor genes can lead to the development of cancer.
  • What is the role of p53 in cell regulation?
    p53 is a tumor suppressor protein that helps inhibit cell division.
  • What is the relationship between proto-oncogenes and oncogenes?
    Proto-oncogenes are normal genes that promote cell division, while oncogenes are their mutated forms that cause unrestrained cell growth.
  • What is the significance of proto-oncogenes in normal cell function?
    Proto-oncogenes are essential for promoting appropriate cell division in normal cells.
  • How do mutations in proto-oncogenes contribute to cancer?
    Mutations convert proto-oncogenes into oncogenes, leading to unrestrained cell growth and cancer.