Cancer quiz Flashcards

- What are the two types of genes that regulate cell growth in healthy cells?Proto-oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes.
- What role do proto-oncogenes play in cell division?Proto-oncogenes act like a green light, promoting appropriate cell division.
- How do tumor suppressor genes affect cell division?Tumor suppressor genes act like a red light, inhibiting and slowing down cell division.
- What is an example of a protein that serves as a tumor suppressor gene?The protein p53.
- What can mutations in proto-oncogenes lead to?Mutations in proto-oncogenes can generate oncogenes, which promote unrestrained cell growth and cancer.
- How do oncogenes differ from proto-oncogenes?Oncogenes are mutated proto-oncogenes that promote unrestrained cell growth.
- What is the primary function of tumor suppressor genes in preventing cancer?They inhibit cell division, preventing uncontrolled cell growth.
- What are alleles?Alleles are alternative or different versions of specific genes.
- How are alleles typically represented in genetics?Alleles are typically represented using capital and lowercase letters.
- What is the difference between a gene and an allele?A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein, while an allele is a different version of that gene.
- What can mutations in tumor suppressor genes lead to?Mutations in tumor suppressor genes can lead to the development of cancer.
- What is the role of p53 in cell regulation?p53 is a tumor suppressor protein that helps inhibit cell division.
- What is the relationship between proto-oncogenes and oncogenes?Proto-oncogenes are normal genes that promote cell division, while oncogenes are their mutated forms that cause unrestrained cell growth.
- What is the significance of proto-oncogenes in normal cell function?Proto-oncogenes are essential for promoting appropriate cell division in normal cells.
- How do mutations in proto-oncogenes contribute to cancer?Mutations convert proto-oncogenes into oncogenes, leading to unrestrained cell growth and cancer.