Cell Cycle Regulation exam Flashcards

Cell Cycle Regulation exam
  • What is the role of growth factors in the cell cycle?

    Growth factors are biological substances that promote cell division.

  • What happens if errors are detected at a checkpoint?

    The protein p53 can trigger repair or apoptosis.

  • What is apoptosis?

    Programmed cell death, which prevents the accumulation of errors.

  • Why are cell cycle checkpoints important?

    They prevent errors that could lead to cancer.

  • p53 Protein

    A protein that can trigger repair or apoptosis if errors are detected.

  • What does the G1 checkpoint ensure?

    It ensures that the DNA does not have any errors before replication.

  • What does the S checkpoint confirm?

    It confirms the proper replication of the genetic material.

  • What does the G2 checkpoint ensure?

    It ensures that all enzymes and proteins needed for mitosis are available.

  • Cell Cycle

    A series of phases that cells go through to divide and produce new cells.

  • What does the M checkpoint check for?

    It checks for proper alignment of chromosomes and attachment of spindle fibers.

  • Cell Cycle Checkpoints

    Mechanisms that act like stop signs to ensure proper cell division.

  • What is the consequence of ignoring cell cycle checkpoints?

    It can lead to the development of cancer.

  • Cytokinesis

    The division of the cytoplasm to form two separate daughter cells.