Cell Cycle Regulation exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (17)
What is the role of growth factors in the cell cycle?
Growth factors are biological substances that promote cell division.
What happens if errors are detected at a checkpoint?
The protein p53 can trigger repair or apoptosis.
What is apoptosis?
Programmed cell death, which prevents the accumulation of errors.
Why are cell cycle checkpoints important?
They prevent errors that could lead to cancer.
p53 Protein
A protein that can trigger repair or apoptosis if errors are detected.
What does the G1 checkpoint ensure?
It ensures that the DNA does not have any errors before replication.
What does the S checkpoint confirm?
It confirms the proper replication of the genetic material.
What does the G2 checkpoint ensure?
It ensures that all enzymes and proteins needed for mitosis are available.
Cell Cycle
A series of phases that cells go through to divide and produce new cells.
What does the M checkpoint check for?
It checks for proper alignment of chromosomes and attachment of spindle fibers.
Cell Cycle Checkpoints
Mechanisms that act like stop signs to ensure proper cell division.
What is the consequence of ignoring cell cycle checkpoints?
It can lead to the development of cancer.
What is the function of the G2 checkpoint?
To ensure that all necessary proteins for mitosis are present.
What does the M checkpoint ensure?
It ensures that all chromosomes are properly aligned and spindle fibers are attached.
What is the role of the G1 checkpoint?
To verify DNA integrity before replication.
What is the role of the S checkpoint?
To confirm accurate DNA replication.
Cytokinesis
The division of the cytoplasm to form two separate daughter cells.