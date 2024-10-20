Skip to main content
Chemiosmosis definitions Flashcards

Chemiosmosis definitions
  • Electron Transport Chain

    A series of protein complexes in mitochondria that transfer electrons, pumping hydrogen ions into the intermembrane space to create a gradient used for ATP synthesis.

  • Concentration Gradient

    Difference in the concentration of a substance between two regions, leading to movement from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration.

  • Mitochondrial Matrix

    The innermost compartment of the mitochondrion, containing enzymes for the Krebs cycle and mitochondrial DNA, where the electron transport chain pumps hydrogen ions out to create a gradient.

  • Intermembrane Space

    The region between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes where hydrogen ions are pumped to create a concentration gradient during the electron transport chain.

  • Inner Mitochondrial Membrane

    The membrane where the Electron Transport Chain pumps hydrogen ions from the mitochondrial matrix into the intermembrane space, creating a concentration gradient.

  • Outer Mitochondrial Membrane

    The membrane that encloses the intermembrane space, separating it from the cytosol and allowing the establishment of a hydrogen ion gradient essential for ATP production.