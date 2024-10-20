Chemiosmosis definitions Flashcards
Electron Transport Chain
A series of protein complexes in mitochondria that transfer electrons, pumping hydrogen ions into the intermembrane space to create a gradient used for ATP synthesis.
Concentration Gradient
Difference in the concentration of a substance between two regions, leading to movement from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration.
Mitochondrial Matrix
The innermost compartment of the mitochondrion, containing enzymes for the Krebs cycle and mitochondrial DNA, where the electron transport chain pumps hydrogen ions out to create a gradient.
Intermembrane Space
The region between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes where hydrogen ions are pumped to create a concentration gradient during the electron transport chain.
Inner Mitochondrial Membrane
The membrane where the Electron Transport Chain pumps hydrogen ions from the mitochondrial matrix into the intermembrane space, creating a concentration gradient.
Outer Mitochondrial Membrane
The membrane that encloses the intermembrane space, separating it from the cytosol and allowing the establishment of a hydrogen ion gradient essential for ATP production.