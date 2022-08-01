in this video, we're going to discuss Chemie, Oz Moses and so recall from our previous lesson videos that the electron transport chain builds ah, hydrogen ion concentration, Grady int. And so that hydrogen ion concentration Grady Int that's built by the electron transport chain actually has tremendous potential energy and that potential energy can be captured via the process that's called Kimmy, Oz, Moses. And so in the word Chemie osmosis you'll find embedded within it. The word osmosis, which recall from our previous lesson videos, is just referring to the diffusion of water across a semi permeable membrane. And so when we add the word or the prefix key me in front of it, it's just referring to chemicals that are undergoing Oz. Moses, essentially and so Chemie as Moses is the diffusion of chemicals, or ions, across a semi permeable membrane down their concentration ingredient, from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration. And so Kenya's Moses is going to be facilitated by an enzyme that's called a teepee, sent this and so when you see a teepee sent this notice that it ends in the work with letters A, S E and because it ends in the letters a C. We know that it is an enzyme and so it actually is an enzyme that synthesizes or builds ATP. And so 80 Pecent days is an enzyme that facilitates Kenya's Moses and synthesizes A T. P, or energy for the cell and the 80 Pecent faces ultimately carrying out the process of oxidative phosphor relation, which once again utilizes the electron transport chain Redox reactions to build Ah, hydrogen ion concentration, radiant and key Miatas Moses which takes advantage of that hydrogen ion concentration, greedy int toe power, phosphor elation and make once again lots of 80 p. And so, if we take a look at our example down below, we could get a better understanding of Chemie osmosis. And so notice over here on the left hand side, what we're showing you is the same image from our previous lesson video of the electron transport chain. And so once again, the electron transport chain is going to receive electrons from the electron carriers and A. D. H and F A. D. H two. And these electrons are going to undergo many redox reactions in the electron transport chain and ultimately end up on oxygen gas which reacts to form water. And as these electrons make their way through the electron transport chain, they power the movement of hydrogen ions into the inter membrane space. And so the electron transport chain ultimately is going to build a hydrogen ion concentration Grady int. And so here in this video, we're focusing in on the process of Kenya's Moses, which is really this process over here on the right hand side. And so now that the Electron transport chain has built this hydrogen ion concentration greedy int that has high hydrogen ion concentration in the inter member in space and lower hydrogen ion concentration in the mitochondrial matrix, notice that this enzyme that's embedded in the, uh, inner mitochondrial membrane eyes called an 80 p synthesis. And so this blue enzyme this 80 Pecent days is going to allow for hydrogen ions to defuse down their concentration ingredients in this direction and that diffusion of the ions down their concentration. Grady int is ultimately going to power the false for relation of ADP into a teepee. And so ultimately, this ATP is gonna be created by the process oxidative phosphor relation. And so here noticed that this 80 p that's being made is being created by oxidative foster relation and recall. Oxidative foster relation is going to create the vast majority of the 80 p associated with aerobic cellular respiration. And so, ultimately, oxidative foster relation is going to be the cumulative some of the electron transport chain building the hydrogen ion concentration radiant and Chemie as Moses, which utilizes hydrogen ions defusing across the membrane on that ultimately is going to power oxidative foster relation. And so this year concludes our introduction to Chemie osmosis, and we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've learned here as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts