Chemiosmosis quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
Where does the electron transport chain pump hydrogen ions in the mitochondria?
The electron transport chain pumps hydrogen ions into the mitochondrial intermembrane space.
What creates the hydrogen ion concentration gradient in the mitochondria?
The electron transport chain creates the hydrogen ion concentration gradient by moving hydrogen ions from the mitochondrial matrix to the intermembrane space.
What is the role of the mitochondrial matrix in chemiosmosis?
The mitochondrial matrix is the starting point where hydrogen ions are pumped out into the intermembrane space, creating a concentration gradient.
How does the electron transport chain contribute to ATP production?
The electron transport chain creates a hydrogen ion gradient that drives ATP synthesis through ATP synthase.
What is the significance of the intermembrane space in chemiosmosis?
The intermembrane space accumulates hydrogen ions, creating a gradient that is essential for ATP production.
Which part of the mitochondria is involved in creating the electrochemical gradient?
The intermembrane space is involved in creating the electrochemical gradient by accumulating hydrogen ions.
What is the primary function of the electron transport chain in aerobic respiration?
The primary function of the electron transport chain in aerobic respiration is to pump hydrogen ions into the intermembrane space, creating a gradient for ATP synthesis.
How does the hydrogen ion gradient affect ATP synthase?
The hydrogen ion gradient drives ATP synthase to produce ATP by allowing hydrogen ions to flow back into the mitochondrial matrix.
What is the role of ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) in chemiosmosis?
ATP is produced by ATP synthase as hydrogen ions flow down their gradient from the intermembrane space to the mitochondrial matrix.
What is the relationship between the electron transport chain and the concentration gradient?
The electron transport chain establishes the concentration gradient by pumping hydrogen ions into the intermembrane space.
How does the mitochondrial matrix contribute to the electrochemical gradient?
The mitochondrial matrix is where hydrogen ions are initially located before being pumped into the intermembrane space, contributing to the electrochemical gradient.
What is the significance of the hydrogen ion gradient in cellular respiration?
The hydrogen ion gradient is crucial for ATP production, as it powers ATP synthase to convert ADP to ATP.
What is the role of active transport in the electron transport chain?
Active transport is used by the Electron Transport Chain to pump hydrogen ions against their concentration gradient into the intermembrane space.
How does the electron transport chain affect the pH of the intermembrane space?
The electron transport chain lowers the pH of the intermembrane space by increasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.
What is the final destination of hydrogen ions in the electron transport chain?
The final destination of hydrogen ions in the electron transport chain is the intermembrane space of the mitochondria.