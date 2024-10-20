Chemiosmosis quiz #2 Flashcards
Chemiosmosis quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the source of energy that directly drives ATP synthase in its production of ATP?
The source of energy is the movement of hydrogen ions down their concentration gradient across a semipermeable membrane.ATP is synthesized in plant cells by chemiosmosis in which of the following processes: photosynthesis, glycolysis, fermentation, or oxidative phosphorylation?
ATP is synthesized by chemiosmosis during oxidative phosphorylation.What enzyme uses the energy of a proton gradient to add a phosphate to ADP?
The enzyme ATP synthase uses the energy of a proton gradient to add a phosphate to ADP.Which of the following metabolic pathways requires a proton gradient: glycolysis, Krebs cycle, electron transport chain, or fermentation?
The electron transport chain requires a proton gradient.Which metabolic pathway uses a proton motive force to generate ATP but does not require oxygen: glycolysis, fermentation, anaerobic respiration, or photosynthesis?
Anaerobic respiration uses a proton motive force to generate ATP without requiring oxygen.What kinds of cells carry out ATP synthesis by chemiosmosis?
Both plant and animal cells carry out ATP synthesis by chemiosmosis.What is the role of the electron transport chain in chemiosmosis?
The electron transport chain builds a hydrogen ion concentration gradient that powers ATP synthesis.How does ATP synthase facilitate chemiosmosis?
ATP synthase allows hydrogen ions to diffuse down their concentration gradient, powering the conversion of ADP to ATP.What is the relationship between oxidative phosphorylation and chemiosmosis?
Oxidative phosphorylation includes chemiosmosis, where the hydrogen ion gradient powers ATP production.What is the significance of the hydrogen ion concentration gradient in chemiosmosis?
The hydrogen ion concentration gradient provides the potential energy needed to drive ATP synthesis.