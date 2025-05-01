Chemiosmosis quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which enzyme facilitates chemiosmosis and what is its primary function? ATP synthase facilitates chemiosmosis, and its primary function is to synthesize ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate using the energy from the movement of hydrogen ions down their concentration gradient.

What role does the electron transport chain play in chemiosmosis? The electron transport chain creates the hydrogen ion concentration gradient necessary for chemiosmosis by moving hydrogen ions across the inner mitochondrial membrane.

What is oxidative phosphorylation and how is it related to chemiosmosis? Oxidative phosphorylation is the process of generating ATP using energy from the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis. Chemiosmosis is the step where hydrogen ions flow through ATP synthase, driving ATP production.

What is the energy source that drives the phosphorylation of ADP to ATP during chemiosmosis? The energy source is the potential energy stored in the hydrogen ion concentration gradient across the inner mitochondrial membrane.

What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, and what is its significance in chemiosmosis? Oxygen is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain. It combines with electrons and hydrogen ions to form water, allowing the electron transport chain to continue operating and maintain the hydrogen ion gradient required for chemiosmosis.

