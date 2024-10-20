Cladistics quiz #2 Flashcards
What is a monophyletic group?
A monophyletic group, or clade, includes an ancestor and all of its descendants.What does a paraphyletic group include?
A paraphyletic group includes an ancestor and some, but not all, of its descendants.What is a polyphyletic group?
A polyphyletic group includes organisms but excludes their most recent common ancestor.Why are monophyletic groups important in systematics?
Monophyletic groups are important because they accurately represent evolutionary relationships and are used in scientific naming.What is the significance of analogous traits in polyphyletic groups?
Analogous traits in polyphyletic groups evolved independently and are not shared by a common ancestor.How can you identify a monophyletic group on a phylogenetic tree?
A monophyletic group can be identified by circling the ancestor and all its descendants without crossing any branches.What is the difference between reptiles and birds in terms of phylogenetic grouping?
Reptiles form a paraphyletic group because they exclude birds, which are also descendants of the same ancestor.What does the term 'cladistics' refer to in biology?
Cladistics refers to classifying organisms based on their common ancestry using a phylogenetic tree.What is the meaning of the prefix 'mono' in monophyletic?
The prefix 'mono' means one, indicating a single group that includes an ancestor and all its descendants.Why might someone study a polyphyletic group?
Studying a polyphyletic group can be useful to understand analogous traits and adaptations that evolved independently.