Cladistics quiz #2 Flashcards

Cladistics quiz #2
  • What is a monophyletic group?
    A monophyletic group, or clade, includes an ancestor and all of its descendants.
  • What does a paraphyletic group include?
    A paraphyletic group includes an ancestor and some, but not all, of its descendants.
  • What is a polyphyletic group?
    A polyphyletic group includes organisms but excludes their most recent common ancestor.
  • Why are monophyletic groups important in systematics?
    Monophyletic groups are important because they accurately represent evolutionary relationships and are used in scientific naming.
  • What is the significance of analogous traits in polyphyletic groups?
    Analogous traits in polyphyletic groups evolved independently and are not shared by a common ancestor.
  • How can you identify a monophyletic group on a phylogenetic tree?
    A monophyletic group can be identified by circling the ancestor and all its descendants without crossing any branches.
  • What is the difference between reptiles and birds in terms of phylogenetic grouping?
    Reptiles form a paraphyletic group because they exclude birds, which are also descendants of the same ancestor.
  • What does the term 'cladistics' refer to in biology?
    Cladistics refers to classifying organisms based on their common ancestry using a phylogenetic tree.
  • What is the meaning of the prefix 'mono' in monophyletic?
    The prefix 'mono' means one, indicating a single group that includes an ancestor and all its descendants.
  • Why might someone study a polyphyletic group?
    Studying a polyphyletic group can be useful to understand analogous traits and adaptations that evolved independently.