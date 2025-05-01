Cladistics quiz #3 Flashcards

Paraphyletic groups include a common ancestor and some, but not all, of its descendants, while polyphyletic groups do not include the common ancestor of the members. These differences indicate that paraphyletic and polyphyletic groups are based on traits that do not fully represent evolutionary history, often highlighting analogous traits rather than shared ancestry.

How do paraphyletic and polyphyletic groups differ from monophyletic groups, and what do these differences indicate about evolutionary relationships? Paraphyletic groups include a common ancestor and some, but not all, of its descendants, while polyphyletic groups do not include the common ancestor of the members. These differences indicate that paraphyletic and polyphyletic groups are based on traits that do not fully represent evolutionary history, often highlighting analogous traits rather than shared ancestry.

What is a monophyletic group in cladistics? A monophyletic group, or clade, includes a common ancestor and all of its descendants. It represents a single, complete branch on a phylogenetic tree.

How does a paraphyletic group differ from a monophyletic group? A paraphyletic group includes a common ancestor and some, but not all, of its descendants. This means it leaves out at least one group that shares the same ancestor.

What defines a polyphyletic group in evolutionary biology? A polyphyletic group is composed of organisms that do not share a recent common ancestor within the group. The similarities among members are due to analogous traits, not shared ancestry.

Why are monophyletic groups preferred in modern systematics? Monophyletic groups accurately reflect evolutionary relationships by including all descendants of a common ancestor. This makes them reliable for scientific classification and naming.

What does the term 'clade' refer to in a phylogenetic tree? A clade refers to a group consisting of an ancestor and all its descendants. It is synonymous with a monophyletic group.