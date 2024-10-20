Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Community Dynamics exam Flashcards

Back
Community Dynamics exam
How well do you know this?
1/28

  • Disturbance

    A short-lived event that significantly changes or disrupts the structure and function of a community.

  • What does the intermediate disturbance hypothesis suggest?

    Moderate disturbances foster the highest species diversity by allowing both competitive and less competitive species to coexist.

  • Ecological Succession

    A gradual process of community change over time, which can be primary or secondary.

  • Primary Succession

    The colonization of a barren area with no soil, often following volcanic activity or glacial retreat.

  • What are pioneer species?

    The first species to colonize an area during primary succession, often mosses and lichens.

  • Secondary Succession

    The recovery of a community after a disturbance that leaves the soil intact.

  • Climax Community

    The final and most stable stage of ecological succession, though succession still occurs at a reduced rate.

  • How does secondary succession differ from primary succession?

    Secondary succession occurs more rapidly because the soil remains intact, unlike primary succession.

  • Facilitation

    When early arriving species make conditions more favorable for later species.

  • Tolerance

    When existing species do not affect the arrival of later species.

  • Inhibition

    When the presence of certain species inhibits the establishment or regrowth of other species.

  • What factors influence the impact level of a disturbance?

    The type, frequency, and intensity of the disturbance.

  • Species Diversity

    The variety and abundance of different species within a community.

  • What is the role of pioneer species in soil formation?

    Pioneer species help in the slow and gradual process of soil formation.

  • Intermediate Community

    A stage in ecological succession where the community has a mix of species, including grasses, perennials, and shrubs.

  • What is the significance of soil in secondary succession?

    The presence of soil allows for a broader range of pioneer species and speeds up the succession process.

  • How do disturbances create new opportunities for species?

    By changing the availability of resources in the environment.

  • What is the final stage of ecological succession?

    The climax community.

  • How long can primary succession take?

    Several hundred to thousands of years.

  • What happens to species diversity at low disturbance levels?

    Low species diversity due to dominance by the best competitors.

  • What happens to species diversity at high disturbance levels?

    Low species diversity due to only the best adapted species surviving.

  • What is the impact of moderate disturbance levels on species diversity?

    Fosters the highest species diversity.

  • What is the role of early arriving species in ecological succession?

    They can facilitate, tolerate, or inhibit the arrival of later species.

  • What is the difference between primary and secondary succession?

    Primary succession starts with no soil, while secondary succession starts with soil intact.

  • What is the impact of disturbances on community structure?

    Disturbances can reset and accelerate the process of ecological succession.

  • What is the significance of the climax community in ecological succession?

    It is the most stable stage, though ecological succession still occurs at a reduced rate.

  • How do disturbances affect resource availability?

    They change the availability of resources, creating new opportunities for different species.

  • What is the role of pioneer species in primary succession?

    They colonize barren areas and help in soil formation.