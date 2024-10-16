This video, we're going to talk about disturbances and how disturbances make communities dynamic. And so first, recall from our previous lesson videos that a disturbance can be defined as a relatively short-lived event that significantly changes and or disrupts the structure and function of a community. And recall that a disturbance can change the availability of resources in the environment, which can create new opportunities for different species in the community. Now the impact level of a disturbance actually depends on the type of disturbance that it is, the frequency of the disturbance, and the intensity of the disturbance. And so we're going to be focusing mainly on the frequency and intensity.

Now the intermediate disturbance hypothesis tells us that it's actually moderate or intermediate levels of disturbances that have just the right frequency and just the right intensity, that actually fosters the most species diversity. And so we can see this down below in the image. So notice that we've got this graph here that has the disturbance impact level on the x-axis and the species diversity on the y-axis. And the data is creating this curve that you can see right here, where with really low disturbance impact levels, meaning that there are very few disturbances and or the disturbances are very mild, this creates a community where the best competitors are going to dominate the community, and weaker competitors are going to be excluded from these communities via the competitive exclusion principle. And so these low disturbance impact levels are not going to foster the greatest species diversity.

They foster very low species diversity, as we can see here with this corresponding image down below, which has only one species of this dominating tree here. Now on the opposite end, with very high disturbance impact levels, meaning that the disturbances are quite frequent and or quite severe, This actually prevents many different species from establishing and surviving in these communities. And really only the best adapted species to these disturbances are able to survive and thrive in these communities, and those tend to be our selected species. And so once again, this high disturbance impact level is not going to foster the greatest species diversity. It fosters relatively low species diversity.

As you can see once again with this corresponding image here, we're only showing you one species of these shrubs that are r-selected and dominating this community. Now right here in the middle with moderate or intermediate levels of disturbances with just the right frequency and just the right intensity, this actually fosters the highest species diversity. And this is because moderate, disturbance impact levels allows for both competitive and less competitive species to coexist. And so notice that here in the corresponding image that we have multiple different species of trees and shrubs and bunny rabbits and deer and birds, indicating that these moderate disturbance impact levels foster the greatest species diversity. So this here concludes our lesson, and we'll be able to apply these concepts and problems moving forward.

So see you all in our next video.