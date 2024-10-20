Community Interactions: Competition (-/-) exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Community Interactions: Competition (-/-) exam

Community Interactions: Competition (-/-) exam
  • Competition

    When two or more organisms vie for the same limited resource, negatively impacting their fitness.

  • What is the competitive exclusion principle?

    It states that two species with identical niches cannot coexist indefinitely; one will outcompete the other, leading to local extinction.

  • Symmetric competition

    Competition where the impact on competing organisms is equal, with no clear winner or loser.

  • Asymmetric competition

    Competition where the impact is unequal, with a clear winner and a clear loser.

  • What happens to the fitness of organisms in competition?

    Both competing organisms experience a decrease in fitness due to the energy and time spent competing.

  • Niche

    A species' ecological role, including its interactions, resource utilization, and the conditions it can tolerate.

  • What is local extinction?

    The exclusion of a species from a particular area or community due to competition.

  • Resource partitioning

    When species with partial niche overlap coexist by utilizing different resources, reducing competition.

  • Fundamental niche

    The full theoretical niche a species could occupy without competition.

  • Realized niche

    The smaller portion of the fundamental niche that a species actually occupies due to competition.

  • What is character displacement?

    The evolution of distinct traits in competing species to minimize competition.

  • Example of character displacement

    The beak depth variation in Galapagos finches to reduce competition for seeds.

  • Direct competition

    When organisms directly interact and compete for the same resource.

  • Indirect competition

    When organisms compete for the same resource without direct interaction.

  • What is the outcome of complete niche overlap?

    Competitive exclusion, where the weaker competitor is driven to local extinction.

  • Partial niche overlap

    When species' niches overlap only partially, allowing for resource partitioning.

  • What is the impact of competition on growth curves?

    Both species show diminished growth when competing, compared to when they grow alone.

  • Example of resource partitioning

    Paramecium species shifting from their fundamental niche to a realized niche to coexist.

  • What is the significance of character displacement?

    It reduces competition, which is favorable for both competing species.

  • What does competition always result in?

    A decrease in fitness for both competing organisms.

  • Competitive exclusion principle

    Two species with completely overlapping niches cannot coexist indefinitely.

  • What is the role of energy in competition?

    Competing organisms must spend energy and time, reducing their overall fitness.

  • Local vs Global extinction

    Local: species excluded from a specific area. Global: species wiped off the planet.

  • What allows species to coexist with partial niche overlap?

    Resource partitioning, where species utilize different resources.

  • Impact of competition on weaker competitors

    Weaker competitors may shift to a realized niche or face local extinction.

  • What is the long-term outcome of resource partitioning?

    Character displacement, where species evolve distinct traits to reduce competition.

  • Example of competitive exclusion

    Paramecium aurelia outcompeting Paramecium caudatum, leading to the latter's local extinction.

  • What is the effect of competition on growth curves in mixed cultures?

    Both species show diminished growth compared to when they grow alone.