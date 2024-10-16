So here we have an example problem that wants us to appropriately match each competitive situation labeled a through d down below to the appropriate part of the table. And so we need to differentiate between symmetric and asymmetric competition and between direct and indirect competition. Symmetric asymmetric competition is all about if there is an obvious winner or loser in the competition. If there's no obvious winner or loser, then the competition is pretty balanced, and we call this symmetric competition. Now if there is an obvious winner or loser, then the competition is imbalanced, and we call this asymmetric competition.

Now direct competition, such as, for example, a face to face physical fight or confrontation over resources, is when a competitor directly and actively interferes with its opponent's chances of success in the competition. Indirect competition, on the other hand, is when a competitor indirectly and passively decreases its opponent's chances of being successful in the competition and is often a result of depleting shared resources. With that in mind, notice a says, a large bear chases away a fox from a deer carcass, then comes back to eat the whole deer for itself. Clearly here, the bear is in a physical confrontation with the fox as it is chasing the fox away from the deer. And because that is the case, this is going to be an example of direct competition.

And what you'll also notice is that the bear comes back and eats the whole deer for itself, so it's clearly winning this competition, and that means that it's a form of asymmetric competition since there's a clear winner and loser. And so what we're saying is that a goes right into this block right here for direct asymmetric competition. So we can cross it off the list and move on to b. B says a nocturnal mouse or a mouse that's active at night depletes a shared food source, leaving little to none available for a diurnal squirrel or a squirrel that's active during the day. So the nocturnal mouse and this diurnal squirrel are active at completely different times of the day, so they're not actually coming into confrontation with each other.

They're not directly competing with each other. Instead, they're indirectly competing with each other for the same food source. And so, we know that it will be categorized as indirect. And also notice that there's a clear winner here in this competition as the nocturnal mouse is getting all of the food and leaving little to none for the squirrel. And so that means that it's asymmetric. So indirect and asymmetric would be b here, and we can cross off b. So now moving on to c, it says 2 lions are injured in a battle over territory, but neither gains an advantage. And so these two lions are battling. This is a physical confrontation, a physical fight, so this is a form of direct competition. And notice that neither of them gains an advantage, so there's no clear winner or loser here.

So this is a form of symmetric competition. So, c will be direct and symmetric, and we can cross off c and move on to option d. Now d says 2 species of birds feed on an insect population and both experience a decline in food availability. Once again, this is a form of indirect competition as they are depleting a shared resource, and there's no indication that they are directly interfering with each other in any other physical, confrontational way. And so, it's indirect, and it is also symmetric because they are both experiencing a decline in food availability.

So there's no clear winner or loser here in this competition. So, d here is going to be indirect and symmetric. So that here concludes this example problem, and I'll see you on our next video.