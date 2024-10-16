This video, we're going to talk about the very first community interaction in our lesson, which is competition. And so competition is when two or more organisms compete either directly or indirectly for the same limited vital resource. The overall impact on these competing organisms can either be equal if there's no clear winner or loser of the competition and it's pretty balanced, which we call symmetric competition, or it could be unequal if there is a clear winner and a clear loser of the competition. So it's imbalanced and we call it asymmetric competition. Now moving forward in our next video, we'll talk more about the differences between direct, indirect, symmetric, and asymmetric competition.
But for now, the big takeaway that I'd like you to walk away with from this video is that regardless of the type of competition, competing for a resource always lowers the fitness of the competing organisms. So competition is always a minus-minus interaction compared to getting the resource without competition. And this is because the loser of the competition loses access to the vital resource. But even the winner of the competition must spend precious energy and time in order to do so. And so let's take a quick look at our image down below where notice on the left-hand side, we're showing you that with no competition, it's all easy peasy for this squirrel to get its hands on this acorn right here.
And notice that its energy battery is full. But over here with competition, notice that these losers over here are trying to get some and get hooked up. And so that's negative for their fitness since they lose access to the resource. And this winner over here is like, "Nah, fam. I'm not sharing."
This might be the last acorn in this area. And so notice that although he's winning this competition, his energy battery is depleted, and that's negative for its fitness in comparison to no competition. And so this here concludes our brief introduction, and we'll be able to learn more moving forward. So see you all in our next video.