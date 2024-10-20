Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-) quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following is true about both predation and parasitism? A) Both involve one organism benefiting at the expense of another. B) Both result in the immediate death of the host. C) Both involve organisms living inside their host. D) Both are mutualistic relationships.
A) Both involve one organism benefiting at the expense of another.
In which type of symbiosis is one organism harmed while the partner benefits?
Parasitism is a type of symbiosis where one organism benefits while the other is harmed.
Which of the following represents a parasitic relationship? A) A lion hunting a zebra. B) A tick feeding on a deer. C) A bee pollinating a flower. D) A bird cleaning a crocodile's teeth.
B) A tick feeding on a deer.
Which type of relationship is harmful to one organism and beneficial to the other?
Parasitism is a relationship that is harmful to one organism and beneficial to the other.
Parasitism could be considered a form of which of these types of relationships? A) Mutualism B) Commensalism C) Exploitation D) Competition
C) Exploitation
Which describes a relationship in which one organism kills and eats another organism?
Predation describes a relationship where one organism kills and eats another organism.
Ticks feeding off deer and its nutrients is an example of which type of symbiosis?
Ticks feeding off deer is an example of parasitism.
What is the main difference between ectoparasites and endoparasites?
Ectoparasites live on the outside of the host, while endoparasites live inside the host.
How do parasitoids differ from typical parasites?
Parasitoids eventually kill their host, unlike typical parasites which usually do not.
What is an example of a coevolutionary arms race in predation?
The speed of cheetahs and springboks is an example of a coevolutionary arms race in predation.