In this video, we're going to briefly talk about some pretty remarkable predator and prey adaptations that help them survive. And so on the left-hand side, we've got a few predators, and on the right-hand side, we've got a few prey. And some predators like this Townsend's big-eared bat right here have evolved this mind-blowing ability which we call echolocation. And this is where the bat emits these high-frequency sound waves that bounce off objects in the surroundings and return back to the bat as echoes, allowing the bat to create these really detailed sound maps of their surroundings, allowing them to navigate and hunt their prey even in complete total darkness, which is just crazy to think about.

And they can use their agility to catch their prey before they even know it. Now, other predators like this cougar here have evolved sharp teeth and claws, stealth, and night vision, all of which help them catch their prey. Now some snakes like this Indonesian pit viper here have venom, heat-sensing abilities in which they can see the heat signatures of their prey even in complete darkness, which allows them to accurately strike with their high attack speed. Now moving on to the prey, at first, I thought our illustrator made a pretty rare mistake in including another snake. However, it turns out this is not a snake at all.

This is actually a harmless caterpillar that is mimicking a snake. And so this mimicry is an incredible evolutionary adaptation that allows this caterpillar to deter its predators. Now, this Indian pangolin right here has a hard outer shell that acts as mechanical defense to protect it from predators, and it has remarkable climbing abilities, which allow it to get away from predators that hunt on the ground. Now last but not least, we have this common wall gecko here, which has cryptic coloration or camouflage, which allows the wall gecko to blend into its surroundings and hide from its predators. It also has something known as caudal autonomy, where the term 'caudal' refers to the tail and 'autonomy' is referring to the voluntary self-amputation.

And so caudal autonomy allows this wall gecko to voluntarily amputate its tail. Basically, it can drop its tail and use the tail as a distraction for predators as the wall gecko scurries away. And then later, the tail can regenerate. It also has incredible wall-crawling abilities, which help it escape from its predators. And so what we're seeing here is that this coevolutionary arms race between predators and prey has allowed all of these remarkable abilities to arise in both predators and prey, and this is just a small subset.

And so this here concludes this video, and I'll see you all in our next one.