Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0) quiz #2 Flashcards

Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0) quiz #2
Why is the interdependence of the worms and plants an example of commensalism?
The interdependence of worms and plants is an example of commensalism because the worms benefit from the nutrients provided by the plants, while the plants are neither harmed nor benefited by the presence of the worms.
What are the three types of symbiotic relationships?
The three types of symbiotic relationships are mutualism, commensalism, and parasitism.
Which of the following best describes a symbiotic relationship? A) Both organisms benefit B) One organism benefits, the other is unaffected C) One organism benefits, the other is harmed D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following is an example of symbiosis? A) A lion hunting a zebra B) A bee pollinating a flower C) A tree providing shade D) A rock in a river
B) A bee pollinating a flower
How is parasitism different from commensalism?
Parasitism differs from commensalism in that parasitism benefits one organism while harming the other, whereas commensalism benefits one organism without affecting the other.
Which is not one of the 3 forms of symbiosis? A) Mutualism B) Commensalism C) Parasitism D) Competition
D) Competition
In which type of interaction do both species benefit?
In mutualism, both species benefit.
Which of these are symbiotic associations? A) Mutualism B) Commensalism C) Parasitism D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What is the type of symbiotic relationship where only one species benefits?
Commensalism is the type of symbiotic relationship where only one species benefits.
In which type of relationship do both species always benefit?
In mutualism, both species always benefit.
What type of symbiotic relationship would an orchid and the tree it is living on share?
An orchid and the tree it is living on share a commensalistic relationship.
What are two types of symbiotic relationships in plant roots?
Two types of symbiotic relationships in plant roots are mutualism and commensalism.
Which is not a form of symbiosis? A) Mutualism B) Commensalism C) Parasitism D) Predation
D) Predation
Which one of the following relationships is not an example of symbiosis? A) A bee and a flower B) A lion and a zebra C) A remora and a shark D) A fungus and an alga
B) A lion and a zebra
Which scenario describes a relationship of commensalism?
A scenario where a remora fish attaches to a shark and feeds on its leftovers describes a relationship of commensalism.
Which scenario describes a relationship of mutualism?
A scenario where a bee pollinates a flower while collecting nectar describes a relationship of mutualism.
Which of the following is not an example of symbiosis? A) A bird cleaning a crocodile's teeth B) A tick feeding on a dog C) A wolf hunting a deer D) A lichen on a rock
C) A wolf hunting a deer
Which benefit do intestinal bacteria gain living in a mutualistic relationship with an animal?
Intestinal bacteria gain nutrients and a suitable environment for growth in a mutualistic relationship with an animal.
In which of the following relationships is neither species harmed? A) Mutualism B) Commensalism C) Parasitism D) Competition
B) Commensalism
Which of the following is a symbiotic relationship in which both organisms benefit? A) Parasitism B) Commensalism C) Mutualism D) Competition
C) Mutualism
How is commensalism different from parasitism?
Commensalism differs from parasitism in that commensalism benefits one organism without affecting the other, while parasitism benefits one organism at the expense of the other.
Which of the following can be involved in mutualistic relationships with plants? A) Fungi B) Bacteria C) Insects D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which statement is an example of mutualism?
An example of mutualism is when bees pollinate flowers while collecting nectar.
Which of the following are types of symbiotic relationships? A) Mutualism B) Commensalism C) Parasitism D) All of the above