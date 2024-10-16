In this video, we're going to talk about the 3rd and the 4th community interactions in our lesson, which are often grouped together as positive community interactions, and these are mutualism and commensalism. Now, mutualism is a community interaction where both organisms benefit from the interaction. So mutualism is a plus plus interaction. Although this is not always the case, sometimes the 2 mutualistic organisms may actually depend on each other for their long-term survival. And we call this type of mutualism obligate mutualism since the mutualistic relationship is obligatory for those organisms.

Now down below, we're showing you just an example of mutualism between this red-billed oxpecker, this bird, and this impala here. And so the red-billed oxpecker is eating ticks in the impala's fur. And so the red-billed oxpecker is getting a food source from the impala. So that's a positive benefit for the red-billed oxpecker. Now the impala, on the other hand, is getting its fur cleaned by the red-billed oxpecker as the parasites are being removed.

And so that's a positive benefit for the impala. And so because this is a plus plus interaction, again, this is what makes this mutualism. Now on the other hand, commensalism is a community interaction where only one organism benefits and the other organism is not affected. And so commensalism is a plus zero interaction. And so as an example, let's take a look at this shark here, which is closely interacting with these smaller fish called remora, which follow the shark around.

And so these remoras are going to be eating scraps of food that are left behind by the shark. And so the remoras, by interacting with the shark, are benefiting because they get a food source. Now the shark, on the other hand, gets no tangible benefit or drawback from their interaction with the remoras. And so it is neutrally affected and we indicate that with the number 0. Now the very last thing that I'll leave you all off with here is that mutualism and commensalism both fall under the category of symbiosis, which is a term that refers to any close and prolonged interaction between two species.

And so once again, mutualism and commensalism are both falling under the category of symbiosis. But parasitism, which we recall is a different type of community interaction called exploitation, is also falling under the category of symbiosis as well. So this here concludes our lesson on these positive community interactions, and I'll see you all in our next video.