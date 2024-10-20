Concentration Gradients and Diffusion definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Concentration Gradient A difference in the concentration of a substance between two areas, driving passive movement from high to low concentration or requiring energy to move from low to high concentration.

Molecule A molecule is the smallest unit of a chemical substance that retains its chemical properties, consisting of two or more atoms bonded together.

Energy The capacity to do work or cause change, often required for molecules to move against their concentration gradient from low to high concentration.

Passive Processes Movement of molecules from high to low concentration without energy expenditure, driven by concentration gradients.

Semipermeable Membrane A barrier that allows certain molecules or ions to pass through it by diffusion and occasionally specialized processes, while blocking others.

Osmosis The movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from a region of low solute concentration to a region of high solute concentration, requiring no energy.

Solute A substance dissolved in a solvent, forming a solution, and typically present in a lesser amount than the solvent.

Solvent A substance, typically liquid, that dissolves a solute, resulting in a solution. It facilitates the movement of molecules in processes like diffusion and osmosis.

Region A specific area within a system where the concentration of a substance is measured or compared.

High Concentration An area where the concentration of a substance is greater compared to another area, often driving diffusion from this region to one of lower concentration.

Low Concentration An area where the concentration of a substance is lower compared to another area, often resulting in passive movement of molecules towards it.

Passive Function Movement of molecules from high to low concentration without energy expenditure, following the natural concentration gradient.

Expenditure Energy required for molecules to move against their concentration gradient, from low to high concentration, similar to a biker expending effort to pedal uphill.

Movement Movement: The process by which molecules travel from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration, or vice versa, often influenced by concentration gradients and requiring or not requiring energy.