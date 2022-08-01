6. The Membrane
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on concentration, ingredients and diffusion. And so a concentration Grady int is really just defined as a difference in the concentration of a substance between two different areas. And so if we're comparing two different areas and one area has a higher or lower concentration than a different area, then ah, concentration. Grady int exists because there's a difference in the concentration between those two areas. However, if we're comparing the concentration of two areas and there's no difference in the concentration, then no concentration Grady int exists. And so that's why a concentration Grady in is really just a difference in the concentration of a substance between two areas. Now a molecule will be moving with or down its concentration. Grady int. When that molecule is going from an area of high concentration down to an area of low concentration and a molecule, on the other hand, will be moving against or up its concentration. Grady int when that molecule is going from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration. So let's take a look at this image down below to clear up that idea so notice that this image is all about concentration. Grady INTs and it's broken up into two halves. We got the left hand side over here. We got the right hand side over here, so let's focus on the left hand side first and notice that we have a high concentration of this pink molecule over here on the left hand side. Whereas over here on the right hand side, we have quite a low concentration of these pink molecules. And so if one of these pink molecules is going to move from an area of high concentration towards an area of low concentration on the molecule movement is represented by the biker here thin. This means that the molecule will be moving down or with its concentration, Grady in moving from the area of high concentration down to the area of low concentration. And so, just like it doesn't really take a lot of energy for a biker. Thio basically cruise down a hill. It also does not take any energy for a molecule to move down or with its concentration. Grady int. So here we can indicate that absolutely no energy is required for molecules to move down or with their concentration Grady int from areas of high concentration towards areas of low concentration. Now, over here on the right hand side noticed that we have an image that has an area of low concentration of pink molecules over here on the left hand side and an area of much, much, much higher concentration of the pink molecule over here on the right hand side. And so if a molecule is trying to move from an area of low concentration towards an area of high concentration and the movement of the molecules represented by this biker that is going uphill, this means that the molecule would be moving up or against its concentration. Grady int. And so, um, it will be moving up or against its concentration gradient when it moves from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration. And so, just like it would take a lot of energy for a biker to bike up Ah hill. It takes energy for a molecule to move up or against its concentration, greedy in from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration. So notice here we're saying that energy is required and once again, this is an idea that will get to talk even Maura about as we move forward in our course. But for now, this year concludes our introduction to the concentration Grady int, and also molecules moving with or down the concentration, radiant and or against or up the concentration radiant. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course and in our next lesson video, we'll get to talk Maura about diffusion, so I'll see you guys in our next video.
Diffusion
in this video, we're going to talk about diffusion. And so diffusion is the net movement of a substance from an area of high concentration down to an area of low concentration. And so molecules have a natural tendency to defuse with or down their concentration. Grady INTs from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration. And so let's take a look at this example. Image down below at the diffusion of die and water, and so notice that in this image the blue circles represent water molecules, whereas the red circles represent dye molecules. And so over here on the far far left notice that this person is adding a drop of die to this beaker of water. And initially, when the person first add the drop of die, there's quite a high dye concentration in this one initial area. But in other areas of the beaker, like here and over here and right here, you can see that there's quite a low dye concentration. There's really no die at all. And so what starts to happen is diffusion is going to start to occur, and so the dye is going to start to defuse two areas of low concentration Azzawi see here from area of high concentration down to an area of low concentration. And so that's what's starting to happen over here in this speaker. It's starting to diffuse, and it's going to continue to defuse from areas of high toe areas of low concentration until equilibrium has been reached. An equilibrium is just when the entire beaker has equal concentrations of the die, and so the dye is evenly distributed throughout the beaker. And so this is the idea of diffusion. And so this concludes our introduction to diffusion, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward throughout our course, so I'll see you all in our next video.
3
Problem
Which of the following statements about diffusion is true?
A
It’s a process where water moves across a semi-permeable membrane to a region of high solute concentration.
B
It requires an expenditure of energy by the cell.
C
It’s a process where molecules move from a region of lower concentration to a region of higher concentration.
D
It’s a process where molecules move from a region of higher concentration to a region of lower concentration.
