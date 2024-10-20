Skip to main content
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion exam Flashcards

Concentration Gradients and Diffusion exam
  • Concentration Gradient

    Difference in concentration of a substance between two areas.

  • What is diffusion?

    The net movement of a substance from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.

  • Energy requirement for diffusion

    No energy is required for molecules to move down their concentration gradient.

  • What happens when a molecule moves against its concentration gradient?

    It moves from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration, requiring energy.

  • Equilibrium in diffusion

    When all particles are evenly distributed, resulting in equal concentration throughout.

  • What is active transport?

  • Homeostasis

    The maintenance of stable internal conditions in an organism.

  • What is the natural tendency of molecules in diffusion?

    To move from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.

  • What does it mean to move down a concentration gradient?

    To move from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.

  • Energy dynamics in cellular processes

    Energy is required for processes like active transport to maintain homeostasis.

  • What is required for a molecule to move up its concentration gradient?

  • Metabolic Pathways

    Series of chemical reactions in a cell that build and breakdown molecules for cellular processes.

  • What is the role of energy in active transport?

  • What is the result of diffusion over time?

    Molecules spread out evenly, reaching equilibrium.

  • High concentration

    An area where the substance is densely packed.

  • What does it mean to move with a concentration gradient?

  • Low concentration

    An area where the substance is sparsely distributed.

  • What is the significance of concentration gradients in biology?

    They are crucial for processes like diffusion, active transport, and cellular respiration.

  • Energy requirement for moving up a concentration gradient

  • What is the relationship between concentration gradients and homeostasis?

    Maintaining concentration gradients is essential for homeostasis in cells.

  • Net movement

    Overall movement of molecules from high to low concentration in diffusion.

  • What happens to dye molecules in water over time?

    They diffuse from high concentration areas to low concentration areas until evenly distributed.

  • What is the role of concentration gradients in metabolic pathways?

    They drive the movement of substances necessary for metabolic reactions.

  • Equilibrium

    A state where concentrations are equal throughout a system.

  • What is the difference between moving with and against a concentration gradient?

  • Active Transport

