Concentration Gradients and Diffusion quiz Flashcards

What is diffusion? Diffusion is the net movement of a substance from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.

What does it mean for a molecule to diffuse down its concentration gradient? It means the molecule is moving from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.

What happens to the red dye molecules in water over time? The red dye molecules diffuse from areas of high concentration to areas of low concentration until equilibrium is reached.

What is equilibrium in the context of diffusion? Equilibrium is when the dye particles are evenly distributed throughout the beaker, resulting in equal dye concentration in all areas.

What does it mean for a biological membrane to be semi-permeable? A semi-permeable membrane allows certain molecules to cross while preventing others from doing so.

What is another term for semi-permeable membranes? Selectively permeable.

Why can't sodium ions cross the semi-permeable membrane in the given example? Because the membrane is selectively permeable and does not allow sodium ions to pass through freely.

What property allows oxygen molecules to cross the semi-permeable membrane? The specific properties of oxygen molecules allow them to cross the membrane freely.

What is the role of concentration gradients in diffusion? Concentration gradients drive the movement of molecules from areas of high concentration to areas of low concentration.

What is the significance of equilibrium in diffusion processes? Equilibrium signifies that the concentration of molecules is uniform throughout the medium, indicating no net movement.

How does selective permeability relate to active transport? Selective permeability determines which molecules can passively diffuse, while active transport moves molecules against their concentration gradient.

What is the difference between active transport and passive transport? Active transport requires energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient, while passive transport does not.

What is the role of ATP in active transport? ATP provides the energy needed for active transport to move molecules against their concentration gradient.

How do abiotic factors influence diffusion in biological systems? Abiotic factors such as temperature and pressure can affect the rate and efficiency of diffusion.

What is facilitated diffusion? Facilitated diffusion is a type of passive transport where molecules move down their concentration gradient with the help of a protein channel.

What is a concentration gradient? A concentration gradient is a difference in the concentration of a substance between two different areas.

What does it mean for a molecule to move down its concentration gradient? It means the molecule is moving from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration, requiring no energy.

What is required for a molecule to move up or against its concentration gradient? Energy is required for a molecule to move from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration.

How is the movement of molecules in diffusion described? In diffusion, molecules move from a region of higher concentration to a region of lower concentration without requiring energy.

What is the difference between active transport and diffusion? Active transport requires energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient, while diffusion does not require energy and moves molecules down their concentration gradient.

What is osmosis? Osmosis is the process where water moves across a semipermeable membrane to a region of high solute concentration.

What is the role of activation energy in active transport? Activation energy is the energy required to move molecules against their concentration gradient in active transport.

What is the difference between passive transport and active transport? Passive transport does not require energy and moves molecules down their concentration gradient, while active transport requires energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient.

What is the significance of the concentration gradient in cellular processes? The concentration gradient drives the movement of substances across cell membranes, influencing processes like diffusion and osmosis.

How does the concept of equilibrium relate to diffusion? Equilibrium is reached when the concentration of molecules is the same throughout, meaning there is no net movement of molecules in diffusion.

What is the difference between simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion? Simple diffusion occurs directly through the lipid bilayer, while facilitated diffusion requires a protein channel to help move molecules across the membrane.

What is the role of the cell membrane in maintaining concentration gradients? The cell membrane regulates the movement of substances in and out of the cell, maintaining concentration gradients essential for cellular function.