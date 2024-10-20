Concentration Gradients and Diffusion quiz #2 Flashcards
What is a concentration gradient?
A concentration gradient is the difference in concentration of a substance between two areas, where molecules move from high to low concentration naturally.Which cell size is the most efficient at exchanging materials with the environment?
Smaller cells are more efficient at exchanging materials with the environment due to their higher surface area-to-volume ratio.Which of the following would not diffuse through the plasma membrane by means of simple diffusion? A) Oxygen B) Glucose C) Carbon dioxide D) Water
B) Glucose would not diffuse through the plasma membrane by means of simple diffusion because it is a larger molecule.Which of the following cube-shaped cells would be most efficient in removing waste by diffusion? A) 1x1x1 B) 2x2x2 C) 3x3x3 D) 4x4x4
A) 1x1x1 cube-shaped cell would be most efficient in removing waste by diffusion due to its higher surface area-to-volume ratio.The rate of diffusion of a molecule into a cell is affected by which of the following factors? A) Temperature B) Concentration gradient C) Surface area D) All of the above
D) All of the above; temperature, concentration gradient, and surface area affect the rate of diffusion.Which would increase the rate of diffusion across a cell membrane?
Increasing the temperature or the concentration gradient would increase the rate of diffusion across a cell membrane.What is the relationship between the cell size and the cell nutrient absorption rate?
Smaller cells have a higher nutrient absorption rate due to their larger surface area-to-volume ratio.Which of the following impacts the rate of diffusion into a cell? A) Membrane thickness B) Concentration gradient C) Temperature D) All of the above
D) All of the above; membrane thickness, concentration gradient, and temperature impact the rate of diffusion.What is diffusion?
Diffusion is the net movement of a substance from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.Why does diffusion not require energy?
Diffusion does not require energy because molecules naturally move down their concentration gradient from high to low concentration.