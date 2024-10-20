Cytokinesis definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Cytokinesis definitions

Cytokinesis definitions
  • Cytokinesis

    The process of dividing the cytoplasm to form two separate daughter cells, following the division of the nucleus, completing cell division.

  • M Phase

    The M Phase is the cell cycle stage where the nucleus and cytoplasm divide, resulting in two identical daughter cells through mitosis and cytokinesis.

  • Cell Cycle

    A series of stages in a cell's life cycle, including growth, DNA replication, and division, resulting in two daughter cells.

  • Mitosis

    A process in the cell cycle where the nucleus divides, resulting in two identical nuclei, each with the same number of chromosomes as the original nucleus.

  • Daughter Cells

    Genetically identical or varied cells, produced by the division of a parent cell during cell divisions.

  • Cleavage Furrow

    A groove in the plasma membrane that forms during cytokinesis, leading to the division of the parent cell into two daughter cells.

  • Metaphase Plate

    The equatorial plane where chromosomes align during metaphase before being separated into daughter cells.

  • FtsZ

    A bacterial cytoskeletal protein that forms a contractile ring during binary fission, analogous to the cleavage furrow in eukaryotic cytokinesis.

  • Bacteriocytoskeleton

    A protein-based structure in bacteria that forms a contractile ring, facilitating cell division by binary fission, similar to the cleavage furrow in eukaryotic cytokinesis.

  • Contractile Ring

    A structure composed of actin filaments that forms beneath the plasma membrane during cytokinesis, constricting to divide the parent cell into two daughter cells.

  • Actin Filaments

    Protein structures that form a contractile ring during cytokinesis in animal cells, aiding in the division of the parent cell into two daughter cells.

  • Cell Plate

    A structure formed during plant cell cytokinesis where vesicles coalesce at the center of the cell, leading to the development of a new cell wall, ultimately dividing the cell into two.

  • Mitotic Spindle

    A structure composed of microtubules that segregates chromosomes into daughter cells during mitosis.

  • Microtubules

    Cytoskeletal structures composed of tubulin, essential for cell shape, intracellular transport, and chromosome separation during mitosis.

  • Microtubule Organizing Center

    A cellular structure that nucleates and organizes microtubules, crucial for forming the mitotic spindle during cell division.