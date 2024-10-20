Cytokinesis quiz Flashcards
What structure characterizes animal cell cytokinesis?
The cleavage furrow characterizes animal cell cytokinesis.
What forms the cleavage furrow during animal cell cytokinesis?
Actin filaments and some myosin filaments form the cleavage furrow.
What is the result of the cleavage furrow in animal cells?
The cleavage furrow results in the pinching of the cytoplasm and the separation of the two cells.
What phase of mitosis is closely linked with cytokinesis?
Telophase is closely linked with cytokinesis.
How does plant cell cytokinesis differ from animal cell cytokinesis?
Plant cell cytokinesis involves the formation of a cell plate instead of a cleavage furrow.
What role do Golgi vesicles play in plant cell cytokinesis?
Golgi vesicles carry materials to generate the cell plate.
What does the cell plate eventually develop into in plant cells?
The cell plate eventually develops into a fully mature cell wall.
What protein can trigger apoptosis if errors are detected at cell cycle checkpoints?
The protein p53 can trigger apoptosis if errors are detected.
What is the significance of the cleavage furrow in animal cell cytokinesis?
The cleavage furrow is significant because it leads to the physical separation of the cytoplasm, resulting in two daughter cells.