Descent with Modification definitions Flashcards

Evolution The gradual change in heritable traits within a biological population over successive generations, driven by mechanisms like natural selection, genetic drift, and mutation.

Phenotype Observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.

Lamarckism The theory that organisms can pass on traits acquired during their lifetime to their offspring, influenced by use or disuse of body parts.

Alleles Variants of a gene that arise by mutation and are found at the same place on a chromosome, influencing specific traits.

Natural Selection The process where heritable traits that enhance survival and reproduction become more common in a population over generations due to differential reproductive success.

Fitness The ability of an organism to survive and reproduce, often influenced by heritable traits that enhance survival and reproductive success in a given environment.

Adaptation A trait that enhances an organism's fitness, maintained and evolved through natural selection, allowing better survival and reproduction in a specific environment.

Industrial Melanism When organisms develop darker pigmentation due to industrial pollution, enhancing their survival by better camouflage in a polluted environment.

Artificial Selection The process by which humans selectively breed organisms to enhance desired traits, leading to significant changes in the species over generations.

Transitional Features Traits that exhibit intermediate forms between ancestral and descendant species, illustrating evolutionary transitions.

Vestigial Traits Structures or attributes that have lost their original function through evolution but still persist in an organism, like the remnants of hind legs in whales.

Morphology Study of the form, structure, and configuration of organisms, including aspects like shape, size, and arrangement of parts, often used to understand evolutionary relationships and adaptations.

Gene Pool The total genetic diversity found within a population or species, encompassing all the different alleles of every gene present.

Genetic Variation Differences in DNA among individuals in a population, leading to diverse traits that can be inherited and influence survival and reproduction.