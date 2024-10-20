Descent with Modification definitions Flashcards
Descent with Modification definitions
- EvolutionThe gradual change in heritable traits within a biological population over successive generations, driven by mechanisms like natural selection, genetic drift, and mutation.
- PhenotypeObservable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.
- LamarckismThe theory that organisms can pass on traits acquired during their lifetime to their offspring, influenced by use or disuse of body parts.
- AllelesVariants of a gene that arise by mutation and are found at the same place on a chromosome, influencing specific traits.
- Natural SelectionThe process where heritable traits that enhance survival and reproduction become more common in a population over generations due to differential reproductive success.
- FitnessThe ability of an organism to survive and reproduce, often influenced by heritable traits that enhance survival and reproductive success in a given environment.
- AdaptationA trait that enhances an organism's fitness, maintained and evolved through natural selection, allowing better survival and reproduction in a specific environment.
- Industrial MelanismWhen organisms develop darker pigmentation due to industrial pollution, enhancing their survival by better camouflage in a polluted environment.
- Artificial SelectionThe process by which humans selectively breed organisms to enhance desired traits, leading to significant changes in the species over generations.
- Transitional FeaturesTraits that exhibit intermediate forms between ancestral and descendant species, illustrating evolutionary transitions.
- Vestigial TraitsStructures or attributes that have lost their original function through evolution but still persist in an organism, like the remnants of hind legs in whales.
- MorphologyStudy of the form, structure, and configuration of organisms, including aspects like shape, size, and arrangement of parts, often used to understand evolutionary relationships and adaptations.
- Gene PoolThe total genetic diversity found within a population or species, encompassing all the different alleles of every gene present.
- Genetic VariationDifferences in DNA among individuals in a population, leading to diverse traits that can be inherited and influence survival and reproduction.
- Fitness Trade OffsCompromises between traits where an advantage in one aspect may lead to a disadvantage in another, affecting an organism's overall fitness and evolutionary success.