Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection

Hello folks, and welcome to Evolution and Natural Selection. Alright. Evolution is one of the big ideas in biology. It's an idea that explains so much that's going on in the world of biology. And here we're going to start talking about it.

Here, we're really just going to sort of set the stage and then these ideas we're going to go into a lot more detail coming up. You'll notice though here that we said evolution and natural selection. A lot of times you hear evolution by natural selection. What we want to do first is just figure out what these words mean separately, so then we can weave them together and understand how all this ties together really nicely. Alright.

So let's start with this term evolution. Evolution, we are going to define as the gradual change of a population through time. Alright? So if there's a population, you come back a year later, a million years later, whatever it is. If that population is different, we're going to say that it has evolved.

Now we can sum this up in the next phrase here, actually coined by Charles Darwin, descent with modification. Descent means, you know, there you have offspring, those offspring have offspring. That's the idea of descent. And just as that happens over time, things are modified. Things change. Now this brings up the idea of common descent, and common descent is the idea that species alive today share common ancestors. So to illustrate that we have this evolutionary tree here and this evolutionary tree shows the relationships between the organisms in the genus Panthera or sometimes just called the big cats. And what you see here is that all these cats, well, you can trace their ancestry back. You can trace their descent back to a common ancestor. So why do these big cats share so many traits in common?

Well, they have common descent. They share a common ancestor. But you can also ask, well, why is a jaguar different than a leopard or a tiger? Well, descent with modification. Yes.

They share a common ancestor. But through these lineages of descent, things have changed over time. They're now different organisms. That's the idea of evolution. Alright.

But what about natural selection? Natural selection, we're going to say, is a mechanism, the major mechanism, of how and why populations evolve. This is what's going to cause that change over time. And we can state natural selection in the simplest terms I possibly can think of is just to say that traits that help individuals survive and reproduce become more common. Right?

Reproduction passing your traits on to your offspring. That's the idea of descent. Well, if there are traits that make it more likely that you reproduce, well, those traits are going to be more common in the next generation and the population will have changed because of it. That causes evolution. Now you've probably seen this phrase before, survival of the fittest.

That's a phrase that sums up natural selection. It's actually a phrase that dates back to the time of Darwin, though he didn't coin it. And we just want to look at this for a second because we want to think what this really means. Well, survival of the fittest, the things that are fittest are going to survive and then pass on those traits. We just want to note, we also said that really reproducing is what's so important because you want to pass those traits on.

Then we also want to look at this term, the fittest, because this causes some people some confusion. And the term fitness, that's actually going to be a vocabulary word that you need to know. So when we're talking about evolution and natural selection, when we're talking about fitness, we're not talking about physical fitness. The word in the scientific context has a different meaning. What it means here is the likelihood that an individual contributes offspring to the next generation.

So an organism that is very fit is likely to have offspring. Its traits will be passed on. Now, survival of the fittest. It's really important to survive because you need to survive to reproduce. Alright, so natural selection is so interesting because natural selection leads to adaptation.

An adaptation is just any trait that makes an organism well suited to its environment. So when you look at organisms out there in the world, we have the question just why are organisms so good at what they do? Why do they seem to fit so well in their environment? Well, they develop adaptations because of natural selection. Alright.

We're going to look at all this in a lot more detail coming up. It's going to be a heck of a good time, and I'll see you there.