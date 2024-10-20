Descent with Modification quiz Flashcards
Back
Descent with Modification quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- What was the name of the ship on which Darwin voyaged that influenced his ideas on evolution?The Beagle.
- What concept did Darwin develop to describe an organism's ability to survive and reproduce?Fitness.
- What is an adaptation in the context of natural selection?A trait that is maintained and evolved by natural selection to enhance an organism's fitness.
- What phenomenon describes the evolution of darker pigmentation in organisms due to industrial pollution?Industrial Melanism.
- What is artificial selection?The process by which humans breed organisms for certain traits.
- What is the fossil record?All the fossils found on Earth, providing evidence for evolution.
- What is convergent evolution?The independent evolution of similar features in different species.
- What are analogous structures?Structures that have similar functions but independent origins.
- What is divergent evolution?The accumulation of differences between groups leading to the formation of new species.
- What are homologous structures?Structures with shared ancestry that have developed differently.
- What does the Hardy-Weinberg principle model?Allele and genotype frequencies in a population under certain conditions.
- What are the five assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg principle?Random mating, no natural selection, no genetic drift, no gene flow, and no mutation.
- What does q² represent in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?The frequency of homozygous recessive individuals in a population.
- What does 2pq represent in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?The frequency of heterozygous individuals in a population.
- What does p² represent in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?The frequency of homozygous dominant individuals in a population.