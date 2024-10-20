Descent with Modification quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Descent with Modification quiz

Descent with Modification quiz
  • What was the name of the ship on which Darwin voyaged that influenced his ideas on evolution?
    The Beagle.
  • What concept did Darwin develop to describe an organism's ability to survive and reproduce?
    Fitness.
  • What is an adaptation in the context of natural selection?
    A trait that is maintained and evolved by natural selection to enhance an organism's fitness.
  • What phenomenon describes the evolution of darker pigmentation in organisms due to industrial pollution?
    Industrial Melanism.
  • What is artificial selection?
    The process by which humans breed organisms for certain traits.
  • What is the fossil record?
    All the fossils found on Earth, providing evidence for evolution.
  • What is convergent evolution?
    The independent evolution of similar features in different species.
  • What are analogous structures?
    Structures that have similar functions but independent origins.
  • What is divergent evolution?
    The accumulation of differences between groups leading to the formation of new species.
  • What are homologous structures?
    Structures with shared ancestry that have developed differently.
  • What does the Hardy-Weinberg principle model?
    Allele and genotype frequencies in a population under certain conditions.
  • What are the five assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg principle?
    Random mating, no natural selection, no genetic drift, no gene flow, and no mutation.
  • What does q² represent in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?
    The frequency of homozygous recessive individuals in a population.
  • What does 2pq represent in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?
    The frequency of heterozygous individuals in a population.
  • What does p² represent in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?
    The frequency of homozygous dominant individuals in a population.