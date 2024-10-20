Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Dihybrid Crosses definitions Flashcards

Back
Dihybrid Crosses definitions
How well do you know this?
1/11
  • Dihybrid
    An organism heterozygous for two different genes, exhibiting one dominant and one recessive allele for each gene.
  • Heterozygous
    Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent, resulting in a mixed genotype (e.g., Aa).
  • Genotype
    The genetic makeup of an organism, represented by the specific alleles inherited from both parents, determining its potential traits.
  • Allele
    A variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, responsible for different traits.
  • Dominant
    An allele that masks the effect of a recessive allele in a heterozygous genotype, determining the organism's phenotype.
  • Recessive
    An allele that is only expressed phenotypically when two copies are present, as it is masked by a dominant allele when heterozygous.
  • Homozygous
    Having two identical alleles for a specific gene, either both dominant or both recessive.
  • Trait
    A characteristic or feature of an organism, determined by genes, that can vary between individuals.
  • Phenotype
    Observable traits of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment.
  • Punnett Square
    A grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a cross between two organisms, showing all possible combinations of parental alleles.
  • Phenotypic Ratio
    The proportion of different observable traits in offspring from a genetic cross, typically expressed as a ratio (e.g., 9:3:3:1 in dihybrid crosses).