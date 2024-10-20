Dihybrid Crosses definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Dihybrid An organism heterozygous for two different genes, exhibiting one dominant and one recessive allele for each gene.

Heterozygous Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent, resulting in a mixed genotype (e.g., Aa).

Genotype The genetic makeup of an organism, represented by the specific alleles inherited from both parents, determining its potential traits.

Allele A variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, responsible for different traits.

Dominant An allele that masks the effect of a recessive allele in a heterozygous genotype, determining the organism's phenotype.

Recessive An allele that is only expressed phenotypically when two copies are present, as it is masked by a dominant allele when heterozygous.

Homozygous Having two identical alleles for a specific gene, either both dominant or both recessive.

Trait A characteristic or feature of an organism, determined by genes, that can vary between individuals.

Phenotype Observable traits of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment.

Punnett Square A grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a cross between two organisms, showing all possible combinations of parental alleles.