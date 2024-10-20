Dihybrid Crosses definitions Flashcards
- DihybridAn organism heterozygous for two different genes, exhibiting one dominant and one recessive allele for each gene.
- HeterozygousHaving two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent, resulting in a mixed genotype (e.g., Aa).
- GenotypeThe genetic makeup of an organism, represented by the specific alleles inherited from both parents, determining its potential traits.
- AlleleA variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, responsible for different traits.
- DominantAn allele that masks the effect of a recessive allele in a heterozygous genotype, determining the organism's phenotype.
- RecessiveAn allele that is only expressed phenotypically when two copies are present, as it is masked by a dominant allele when heterozygous.
- HomozygousHaving two identical alleles for a specific gene, either both dominant or both recessive.
- TraitA characteristic or feature of an organism, determined by genes, that can vary between individuals.
- PhenotypeObservable traits of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment.
- Punnett SquareA grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a cross between two organisms, showing all possible combinations of parental alleles.
- Phenotypic RatioThe proportion of different observable traits in offspring from a genetic cross, typically expressed as a ratio (e.g., 9:3:3:1 in dihybrid crosses).