13. Mendelian Genetics
Dihybrid Crosses
concept
Dihybrid Crosses
in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on die hybrid crosses. Now a die hybrid is an organism that is hetero zegas for two specific genes. And that's because the root die is a route that means to. And so here you can see an example of what a die hybrid Gina type would look like. Notice that it is hetero zegas with the letter R, meaning it has one Capital R and one lower case R, and it is also hetero zegas for the letter. Why, I mean it has one capital y and one lower case. Why? And so it's hetero zegas for two genes. Here it's hetero zegas for the shape gene and hetero zegas for the color gene. And so here, what we have is a hetero zegas round yellow peak and so notice that it is a yellow P and it is round, and it is hetero zegas for the shape gene and hetero zegas for the color gene. And so over here on the left hand side, we're showing you the P shaped gene, a Leal's and so notice that we have a capital are here, which is the dominant alil over the lower case, R. Alil, which is the recess of Alil and notice that the dominant capital are here, is the Alil for the round shape of the P and the lower case. R is the recess of a Leo for the wrinkled shape of the people. And so this organism here is gonna be hetero zegas for this particular gene on then, over here on the right, What we have are the same alil that we talked about in our previous lesson videos. Thea Leo's for the color gene And so it's showing you the p color gene Khalil. Again, we have the capital letter. Why the dominant Khalil for the yellow color of the P? And then we have the lower case. Why over here, which represents the recess of Alil Fourth, the green color. And so again, ah di hybrid is simply an organism that is hetero zegas for two specific genes hetero zegas for, say, the shape gene and hetero zegas for the color gene. And so in our next video we'll be able to talk Maura about die hybrid crosses. So I'll see you all in that video
concept
Dihybrid Crosses & Punnett Squares
in this video, we're going to talk directly about die hybrid crosses in their pun, it squares. And so a die hybrid cross is really just cross fertilization between to die hybrid organisms and recall from our previous lesson video that die. Hybrid organisms are organisms that are hetero zegas for two specific genes. And so there is a very characteristic FINA typical ratio for die hybrid crosses that you should all be familiar with and that characteristic FINA typical ratio is 9 to 3 to three toe one. And so we'll be able to get some clarity on that once we get to our image down below. And so if we take a look at this image, notice that we're showing you over here a die hybrid cross crossing to die hybrid organisms. And so notice that parent number one is a dye hybrid organism because it's hetero zegas for two genes. It's hetero zegas for the shape jean here, and it's hetero zegas for the color jean here and also noticed that Parent number two is also die hybrid in the same way because it's hetero six. For these two genes and die, hybrid organisms have mawr possibilities when it comes to their game meats and so notice that they have mortgage a meets than what we've seen before in our other punnett squares. And these mawr possibilities, thes increased possibilities of game meats creates a larger, more complex punnett square. But it works in the same way as our previous punnett squares, where each box represents a possible fertilization event of the game. It's that you see aligned and so ultimately, when we take a look at the results of this die hybrid cross punnett Square, what you'll see is a very characteristic FINA tip IQ ratio, where there are nine ah, possibilities that have the dominant trait for both genes. So nine round and nine yellow, uh, Fina types. So nine dominant dominant FINA types. Then we have three dominant recess. If I've phenotype so three round green FINA types dominant recessive, then we have another three that are recess Ivo dominant So three wrinkled yellow FINA types and then we have one that is recessive recessive, one wrinkled green phenotype. And so this 9 to 3 to 3 to 1. FINA typical ratio is very characteristic of a die hybrid cross, and it's evidence to show that there is independent assortment that occurs. And so this here concludes our introduction to die hybrid crosses and their pundits squares and how they create this characteristic FINA typical ratio of 9 to 3 to 3 to 1 and will be ableto apply the concept that we've learned here as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.
Problem
Which of the following statements is correct in describing the terms monohybrid cross and dihybrid cross?
A
A monohybrid cross involves a single parent, whereas a dihybrid cross involves two parents.
B
A dihybrid cross involves organisms that are heterozygous for two characters that are being studied, and a monohybrid cross involves organisms that are heterozygous for only one character being studied.
C
A monohybrid cross is performed for one generation, whereas a dihybrid cross is performed for two generations.
D
A monohybrid cross results in a 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio, whereas a dihybrid cross gives a phenotypic 3:1 ratio.
Problem
Which of the following phenomena is a consequence of independent assortment?
A
For any gene displaying complete dominance, heterozygous individuals exhibit the dominant phenotype.
B
Pure breeding plants, when mated with each other, produce completely homozygous offspring.
C
The phenotypic ratio produced from a F1 × F1 dihybrid cross is 9:3:3:1.
D
Smooth seed trait is dominant to wrinkled seed trait in peas.
Problem
Black fur in mice (B) is dominant to brown fur (b). Short tails (T) are dominant to long tails (t). What fraction of the progeny created by crossing BbTt × BBtt will be expected to have black fur and long tails?
A
1/16.
B
3/8.
C
1/2.
D
9/1.
Problem
In the dihybrid cross of AaBb x AaBb, what fraction of the offspring will be homozygous recessive for BOTH traits?
A
1/16.
B
1/8.
C
3/16.
D
1/4.
E
3/4.
