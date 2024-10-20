Dihybrid Crosses quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is a dihybrid cross? A dihybrid cross is a cross fertilization between two dihybrid organisms that are heterozygous for two specific genes.

What is the characteristic phenotypic ratio for dihybrid crosses? The characteristic phenotypic ratio for dihybrid crosses is 9:3:3:1.

What does the 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio in a dihybrid cross indicate? It indicates independent assortment, where 9 have the dominant trait for both genes, 3 have dominant-recessive traits, another 3 have recessive-dominant traits, and 1 has recessive traits for both genes.

How many types of gametes can dihybrid organisms produce? Dihybrid organisms can produce more types of gametes compared to monohybrid organisms, leading to a larger and more complex Punnett square.

What is the probability of a coin landing on heads in a single flip? The probability of a coin landing on heads in a single flip is 50%, or 1/2.

How are the probabilities of coin flips related to Punnett squares? The probabilities of coin flips are related to Punnett squares because both represent independent events where the outcome of one event does not affect the outcome of another.

What are the two rules introduced for determining probabilities in Punnett squares? The two rules are the rule of multiplication and the rule of addition.

What does the rule of multiplication help determine in genetic crosses? The rule of multiplication helps determine the probability of two independent events both occurring.

What does the rule of addition help determine in genetic crosses? The rule of addition helps determine the probability of either of two mutually exclusive events occurring.

What does each box in a Punnett square represent? Each box in a Punnett square represents a possible fertilization event of the gametes.

What is the significance of independent assortment in dihybrid crosses? Independent assortment in dihybrid crosses leads to the characteristic 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio.

What is the probability of both coins landing on heads in two independent coin flips? The probability of both coins landing on heads in two independent coin flips is 1/4.

How can coin flips be used to generate a Punnett square? Coin flips can represent alleles, and their outcomes can be used to fill in the boxes of a Punnett square to show possible genetic combinations.

What does a 9:3:3:1 ratio in a dihybrid cross Punnett square demonstrate? It demonstrates the independent assortment of alleles during gamete formation.