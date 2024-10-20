DNA Polymerases definitions Flashcards
DNA Polymerases
Enzymes that synthesize new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a pre-existing chain, always working in the 5' to 3' direction.
Enzyme
A biological catalyst that accelerates chemical reactions by lowering activation energy, often ending in "-ase."
DNA
A molecule composed of two antiparallel strands of nucleotides forming a double helix, that stores genetic information and directs cellular functions.
DNA Replication
The process by which DNA polymerases synthesize new DNA strands, ensuring they elongate from the 5' to 3' direction, using the original strands as templates.
5 Prime End
The end of a DNA strand with a free phosphate group attached to the fifth carbon of the sugar molecule.
3 Prime End
The end of a DNA strand with a free hydroxyl group (-OH) on the third carbon of the sugar ring, essential for DNA elongation.
Hydroxyl Group
A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (-OH), crucial for the elongation of DNA strands at the 3' end.
DNA Structure
The structure consists of two antiparallel strands of nucleotides, with 5' ends having free phosphate groups and 3' ends having free hydroxyl groups, forming a double helix.
Nucleotides
Molecules that serve as the building blocks of DNA and RNA, consisting of a nitrogenous base, a sugar, and one or more phosphate groups.
Anti Parallel
Two DNA strands run in opposite directions, with one strand's 5' end aligning with the other's 3' end, ensuring proper base pairing and replication.
Phosphate Group
A functional group consisting of a phosphorus atom bonded to four oxygen atoms, crucial in energy transfer and DNA/RNA backbone structure.
Complimentary Sequence
A sequence of DNA or RNA that pairs with another sequence based on specific base-pairing rules: A with T (or U in RNA), and C with G, running in the opposite 5' to 3' direction.
Bases
Nitrogenous molecules in DNA and RNA that pair specifically (A with T/U, C with G) to form the rungs of the nucleic acid ladder, crucial for genetic encoding and replication.