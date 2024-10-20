Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

DNA Polymerases definitions Flashcards

Back
DNA Polymerases definitions
How well do you know this?
1/13

  • DNA Polymerases

    Enzymes that synthesize new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a pre-existing chain, always working in the 5' to 3' direction.

  • Enzyme

    A biological catalyst that accelerates chemical reactions by lowering activation energy, often ending in "-ase."

  • DNA

    A molecule composed of two antiparallel strands of nucleotides forming a double helix, that stores genetic information and directs cellular functions.

  • DNA Replication

    The process by which DNA polymerases synthesize new DNA strands, ensuring they elongate from the 5' to 3' direction, using the original strands as templates.

  • 5 Prime End

    The end of a DNA strand with a free phosphate group attached to the fifth carbon of the sugar molecule.

  • 3 Prime End

    The end of a DNA strand with a free hydroxyl group (-OH) on the third carbon of the sugar ring, essential for DNA elongation.

  • Hydroxyl Group

    A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (-OH), crucial for the elongation of DNA strands at the 3' end.

  • DNA Structure

    The structure consists of two antiparallel strands of nucleotides, with 5' ends having free phosphate groups and 3' ends having free hydroxyl groups, forming a double helix.

  • Nucleotides

    Molecules that serve as the building blocks of DNA and RNA, consisting of a nitrogenous base, a sugar, and one or more phosphate groups.

  • Anti Parallel

    Two DNA strands run in opposite directions, with one strand's 5' end aligning with the other's 3' end, ensuring proper base pairing and replication.

  • Phosphate Group

    A functional group consisting of a phosphorus atom bonded to four oxygen atoms, crucial in energy transfer and DNA/RNA backbone structure.

  • Complimentary Sequence

    A sequence of DNA or RNA that pairs with another sequence based on specific base-pairing rules: A with T (or U in RNA), and C with G, running in the opposite 5' to 3' direction.

  • Bases

    Nitrogenous molecules in DNA and RNA that pair specifically (A with T/U, C with G) to form the rungs of the nucleic acid ladder, crucial for genetic encoding and replication.