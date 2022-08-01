in this video, we're going to talk about some DNA proliferates requirements. And so, in pro carry attic organisms, we know that there are multiple DNA prelim, a races that can have slightly different functions from our previous lesson videos. And we're not going to talk about all of the different types of DNA prelim races. But what you should know is that in pro Kerasiotes, it's specifically DNA. Preliminaries three written with a Roman numeral three is actually the primary enzyme that's responsible for elongating or building new DNA strands. And so notice in our image down below. Here, we're showing you DNA proliferates three. Now it turns out that all DNA prelim A races have to central requirements that air necessary for them toe operate. And we've got these two central requirements listed down below number one and number two right here. And so the first central requirement that's required for all DNA polymerase is is a template. All DNA prelim races require a template, and the template is really just referring to the old or parental DNA strand that's going to act as a guide for building the new strands. And so if you take a look at our image down below. Notice that the template strand is this strain that's down below right here. This is the old DNA template strand. And so all DNA prelim races require a template in order to, uh, know what DNA strand they should be building now, The second requirement that all DNA polymerase is require is a primer. Now, a primer is really just a small Arna molecule that acts as the starting point for DNA. Pola Marie's and so DNA polymerase requires a free three prime hydroxy group. And can Onley extend existing strands, it cannot actually build brand new DNA molecules from scratch. It requires again number one a template, and it requires a primer as a starting point so that it can provide the free three prime hydroxyl group that's needed for DNA polymerase to elongate or extend the new DNA strand. Now the primer is going to be built by the enzyme prime ace, and so primates is going to be the enzyme that builds the RNA primer. And so when we take a look at our image down below, notice that we're showing you the primates enzyme up here, and its job is to build this primer. This Arna primer and the Arnie primer acts as a starting point for DNA polymerase three. And so that's because the Arna primer is going to provide a free three prime hydroxyl group. And this free three prime hydroxyl group is what's needed for DNA polymerase three to extend the Strand. And, of course, as it extends the strand in this direction, uh, it's going to be base pairing these free nucleotides that come in with the template strand. And that is how it knows what nucleotide should go in which place in which order. Now, ultimately, this Arna primer that's in this molecule is going to be replaced. The ultimately the primary is gonna be converted to DNA. Um, and the DNA will be part of the newly built DNA strand, and we'll talk more about this a little bit later. But the enzyme that replaces or converts the RNA to DNA is going to be DNA proliferates. One a different DNA preliminaries. And so again, we'll talk Maura about that a little bit later in our course. But for now, this year concludes our lesson on DNA polymerase requirements. That DNA polymerase three is the primary enzyme that builds these new DNA strands, and it has to central requirements. It requires a template strand, and it requires a primer so that the primer provides the starting point for it to elongate the new DNA strand. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn Maura Maura about DNA replication as we move forward in our course, So I'll see you all in our next video.

