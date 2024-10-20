DNA Polymerases quiz Flashcards
What is the primary enzyme responsible for elongating new DNA strands in prokaryotes?
DNA Polymerase 3 is the primary enzyme responsible for elongating new DNA strands in prokaryotes.
What are the two central requirements for all DNA polymerases to function?
All DNA polymerases require a template strand and a primer to function.
What is a primer and why is it necessary for DNA polymerase?
A primer is a small RNA molecule that provides a free 3' hydroxyl group, necessary for DNA polymerase to start elongating the new DNA strand.
Which enzyme is responsible for building the RNA primer?
The enzyme primase is responsible for building the RNA primer.
What direction does DNA polymerase build new DNA strands?
DNA polymerase builds new DNA strands in the 5' to 3' direction.
What is the role of DNA Polymerase 1 in DNA replication?
DNA Polymerase 1 replaces the RNA primer with DNA.
What is the role of the template strand in DNA replication?
The template strand acts as a guide for building the new DNA strands.
What happens to the RNA primer after it has served its purpose in DNA replication?
The RNA primer is replaced by DNA, a process carried out by DNA Polymerase 1.
What is the difference between the leading and lagging DNA strands during replication?
The leading strand is built continuously in the same direction as the replication fork movement, while the lagging strand is built discontinuously in the opposite direction.
What are Okazaki fragments and which DNA strand are they associated with?
Okazaki fragments are short DNA segments associated with the lagging strand.
Why does the lagging strand require multiple RNA primers?
The lagging strand requires multiple RNA primers because it is built in short segments, each needing a starting point.
Which enzyme covalently anneals Okazaki fragments together?
DNA ligase covalently anneals Okazaki fragments together.
What is the origin of replication?
The origin of replication is the sequence of DNA where DNA replication begins.
What is the significance of the free 3' hydroxyl group in DNA replication?
The free 3' hydroxyl group is necessary for DNA polymerase to elongate the new DNA strand.
How does the leading strand differ in its primer requirement compared to the lagging strand?
The leading strand requires only one RNA primer, while the lagging strand requires multiple RNA primers.