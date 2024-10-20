Skip to main content
Earth's Climate Patterns exam Flashcards

Earth's Climate Patterns exam
  • Weather

    Local short-term atmospheric conditions, usually measured over hours or days.

  • Climate

    Long-term averages of weather conditions in a specific region, measured over years, decades, or centuries.

  • What is the primary factor impacting biogeography?

    Climate

  • Latitude

    Imaginary lines measuring the distance north or south of the equator in degrees.

  • What latitude represents the equator?

    0 degrees

  • Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn

    Latitudes at 23.5 degrees north and south, defining the tropical region.

  • What creates the seasons on Earth?

    Earth's 23.5-degree axial tilt and its orbit around the sun.

  • Hadley Cell

    A large-scale cycle in global air circulation and precipitation extending from the equator to 30 degrees latitude.

  • What is the Coriolis Effect?

    A phenomenon caused by Earth's rotation that curves the paths of moving objects, including prevailing winds.

  • High Specific Heat

    The property of water that allows it to resist temperature changes, stabilizing nearby land climates.

  • Rain Shadow

    A dry, desert-like area on the leeward side of a mountain range.

  • What causes a rain shadow?

    Mountains forcing air to rise, cool, and lose moisture on the windward side, creating dry conditions on the leeward side.

  • Prevailing Winds

    Winds that blow in consistent directions over long periods, influenced by the Coriolis effect.

  • What is the role of gyres in climate?

    Massive systems of circulating ocean currents that transfer heat from the equator towards the poles.

  • Photosynthesis

    The process that converts solar energy into chemical energy and removes CO2 from the atmosphere, creating a cooling effect.

  • Transpiration

    The evaporation and release of water as gas from plant leaves, forming rain clouds and creating a cooling effect.

  • What is the impact of deforestation on climate?

    Deforested regions reflect more solar energy, creating more heat and less cloud coverage, reducing the cooling effect.

  • What is the significance of the Arctic and Antarctic Circles?

    They define the polar regions at 66.5 degrees latitude north and south.

  • What happens to air at the equator in the Hadley cell?

    It rises, cools, and causes precipitation, creating rainforests.

  • What is the effect of Earth's axial tilt on sunlight angles?

    It causes variability in sunlight angles, creating seasons and influencing climate.

  • How do mountains affect local ecosystems?

    By creating rain shadows and influencing precipitation patterns.

  • What is the relationship between global air circulation and ocean currents?

    Global air circulation impacts ocean surface currents, aligning the direction of prevailing winds with ocean gyres.

  • What is the impact of water absorbing CO2?

    It helps cool the Earth by reducing greenhouse gases but can disrupt aquatic life by forming carbonic acid.

  • What is the role of forests in climate regulation?

    Forests create a cooling effect through photosynthesis and transpiration.

  • What is the effect of the Coriolis effect on hurricanes?

    It causes hurricanes to rotate counterclockwise in the northern hemisphere and clockwise in the southern hemisphere.

  • What is the significance of the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn?

    They mark the boundaries of the tropical region, which receives the most direct sunlight.

  • What is the impact of Earth's spherical shape on climate?

    It causes variation in sunlight angles across latitudes, affecting global climate.

  • What is the effect of high specific heat of water on coastal regions?

    It stabilizes temperatures, making coastal regions have more stable climates compared to inland regions.

  • What is the impact of the Hadley cell on precipitation at 30 degrees latitude?

    It creates high surface air pressure, inhibiting rain cloud formation and resulting in deserts.