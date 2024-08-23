Earth's Climate Patterns

This video, we're going to talk about broad patterns of global air circulation and precipitation, mainly focusing on the Hadley cell. Now the Hadley cell is a large-scale cycle in global air circulation and precipitation that's initiated near the equator and extends to 30 degrees latitude north and 30 degrees latitude in the south as well. Later in this video, we will talk a little bit about how the Hadley cell actually works. But before we do that, I want you to focus on the major takeaways of the Hadley cell. One of those is that the Hadley cell creates surface air pressures that are low at the equator and high at 30 degrees latitude north and 30 degrees latitude in the south as well.

Low surface air pressure somewhat promotes the formation of rain clouds, creating lots of precipitation at the equator. Whereas, on the other hand, high surface air pressure somewhat inhibits the formation of rain clouds, and that creates relatively low precipitation at 30 degrees latitude north and 30 degrees latitude south. Ultimately, this is going to result in a noticeable pattern of wet rainforests at the equator and dry deserts near 30 degrees latitude north and 30 degrees latitude south. In addition to the Hadley cell, there are also other similar air circulation and precipitation cells that occur between 30-60 degrees latitude, which we call the Ferrell cells, and occur between 60-90 degrees latitude, which we call the polar cells. Together, these three cells create a noticeable pattern of alternating high and low surface air pressures and alternating deserts and forests at every 30 degrees latitude.

This pattern is not perfectly maintained because there are still other variables that are at play besides just these 3 cells. However, the pattern is certainly noticeable and we'll be able to see that down below in this image and in other images as well. Let's take a look at this image down below, and what you'll notice is that we've got these latitudes labeled on the far left, which are very important to pay attention to in this image. We are also showing you the 3 cells that we talked about earlier, which again include the Hadley cell, the Ferrell cell between 30-60 degrees latitude, and the polar cell between 60-90 degrees latitude.

We are only showing you these cells in the northern hemisphere for simplicity, but it's important to remember that they also exist in the southern hemisphere as well. Again, these cells are going to create a noticeable pattern across the globe where, every 30 degrees latitude it creates alternating high and low surface air pressures and alternating deserts and forests. Starting here at the equator, notice that there is low surface air pressure at the equator, and that's going to lead to the formation of rain clouds and forests along the equator. Looking across the globe, we can see lots of green along the equator because of that precipitation, such as in Africa.

Then notice that as you go, every 30 degrees latitude, it alternates. We've got high pressure desert at 30 degrees latitude. You can see that in Africa pretty clearly. Then, low pressure forest and then high pressure desert, again, just alternating, all the way. It does the same going toward the south as well.

Over here on the right, we're going to talk a little bit more about how the Hadley cell actually works. So notice that this image here on the right is zooming into the Hadley cell in the northern hemisphere. Solar energy is going to beam down on the equator, and the equator is going to receive really high angles of sunlight throughout the year, so lots of energy and heat from the sun. That heat and energy is going to evaporate a lot of the water at the equator, and that's going to create a lot of moisture in the air along the equator. As the air gets heated up, it's going to rise up into the atmosphere.

As it rises into the atmosphere, the air will begin to cool. And when it cools, it loses its ability to retain that moisture and causes a lot of precipitation on the equator. As air continuously flows up, it's going to create pockets of low pressure at the surface just as we indicated over here at the equator, and the air that continuously goes up is going to get pushed toward the northern hemisphere. As it moves toward the northern hemisphere, the air begins to cool, and as it cools, it's going to begin to descend at 30 degrees latitude creating an area of high pressure near the surface as we indicated over here, high pressure at 30 degrees latitude. And then this air again is dry, it's lost all of its moisture.

So as it makes its way back toward the equator with low pressure, it's going to be absorbing a lot of the moisture from the land creating a desert-like environment, and essentially it's going to draw all of that moisture back toward the equator. Ultimately, this is a cycle that can continuously happen over and over again to create these patterns that we tend to see across the globe. This here concludes our lesson on broad patterns of global air circulation and precipitation, and I'll see you all in our next video.