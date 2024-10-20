Ecosystems definitions Flashcards
Ecosystems definitions
Terms in this set (13)
- EcosystemsA dynamic system comprising a community of organisms interacting with each other and their physical environment, where energy flows through and matter is recycled.
- BiosphereThe global sum of all ecosystems, encompassing all living organisms and their interactions with the atmosphere, hydrosphere, and lithosphere.
- PhotosynthesisThe process by which autotrophs convert light energy, water, and carbon dioxide into glucose and oxygen, providing energy for themselves and forming the base of the food chain.
- Carbon CycleThe flow of carbon through the biosphere, involving its exchange between the atmosphere, organisms, soil, and oceans, driven by processes like photosynthesis and respiration.
- Trophic LevelsThe hierarchical positions organisms occupy in a food chain, based on their feeding relationships, from primary producers to apex predators.
- AutotrophsOrganisms that produce their own food from inorganic substances using light (photosynthesis) or chemical energy (chemosynthesis), forming the base of the food chain.
- Primary ProducersOrganisms that convert inorganic materials into organic matter, forming the base of the food chain and supporting all other trophic levels, typically through photosynthesis or chemosynthesis.
- DecomposersOrganisms that break down dead organic matter and waste, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem, ensuring the continuous availability of essential elements for other living organisms.
- DetritivoresOrganisms that consume non-living organic matter, such as dead organisms and waste, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem.
- Food WebA complex network of interconnected food chains in an ecosystem, illustrating how energy and nutrients flow through various trophic levels, including producers, consumers, and decomposers.
- Gross Primary ProductivityThe total energy captured by primary producers from sunlight or inorganic sources in a given area and time, before accounting for energy used in respiration.
- Net Primary ProductivityThe total amount of new biomass produced by primary producers after subtracting the energy they use for respiration.
- BiomagnificationThe process where toxins become more concentrated in organisms at higher trophic levels due to the inefficiency of energy transfer in food chains.