Ecosystems quiz Flashcards

What is the law of conservation of energy? The law of conservation of energy states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred and transformed.

How is energy transferred in an ecosystem? Energy is transferred from the sun to photosynthetic organisms and then inefficiently between organisms, with most energy lost as heat.

What is the difference between how energy and matter behave in ecosystems? Energy flows through ecosystems and is continuously lost, while matter is recycled within ecosystems.

What are primary producers and why are they important in food chains? Primary producers are autotrophs that generate biomass from inorganic matter, forming the foundation of food chains.

What role do decomposers play in an ecosystem? Decomposers break down dead organic matter, returning nutrients to the ecosystem and acting as recyclers.

What is a trophic cascade and provide an example? A trophic cascade occurs when a predator controls the population of prey, indirectly affecting the next trophic level, such as wolves controlling elk populations in Yellowstone.

Define gross primary productivity (GPP) and net primary productivity (NPP). GPP is the total energy generated by primary producers, while NPP is the energy remaining after subtracting the energy used for respiration.

What are limiting factors in aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems? In aquatic ecosystems, light penetration and nutrient availability limit primary production, while in terrestrial ecosystems, temperature and water availability are the main limiting factors.

What is the 10% rule in trophic efficiency? The 10% rule states that only about 10% of the energy from one trophic level is transferred to the next level.

What is biomagnification? Biomagnification is the process where toxins become more concentrated at higher trophic levels in a food web.

What is the water cycle and why is it important? The water cycle is the flow of water above, on, and below the Earth's surface, and it is crucial because all living things require water to function.

What is an aquifer? An aquifer is a porous layer of rock that stores groundwater.

What is the carbon cycle? The carbon cycle is the flow of carbon through the abiotic and biotic components of the biosphere, involving processes like photosynthesis and cellular respiration.

What is nitrogen fixation and why is it important? Nitrogen fixation is the process by which bacteria convert atmospheric nitrogen into forms usable by plants, essential for supporting primary producers.