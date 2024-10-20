Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles definitions Flashcards
Central Vacuole
A large plant cell organelle that stores water, nutrients, and waste, and also aids in recycling cellular material and maintaining cell turgor pressure.
Lysosome
An organelle containing digestive enzymes that break down cellular debris, old organelles, and food particles, acting as the cell's recycling center.
Peroxisome
An organelle containing enzymes that detoxify harmful substances and break down fatty acids, producing hydrogen peroxide as a byproduct.
Cellular Digestion
The process by which cells break down old cellular material, food, debris, and toxins using organelles like lysosomes and peroxisomes equipped with specific digestive enzymes.
Enzyme
Proteins that catalyze biochemical reactions, speeding up metabolic processes by lowering activation energy, without being consumed in the reaction.
Biological Molecules
Biological molecules are essential compounds like proteins, lipids, carbohydrates, and nucleic acids that are broken down by cellular organelles for energy, structure, and function within living organisms.
Toxic Material
Substance harmful to cells, broken down by peroxisomes, often resulting from metabolic processes or external sources.
Food Waste
Organic material discarded or unused during food processing or consumption, often broken down by cellular organelles like lysosomes and central vacuoles in plants.
Cellular Debris
Fragments of dead or damaged cells, including organelles and other cellular components, often broken down by lysosomes and peroxisomes.
Recycling Centers
Organelles with digestive enzymes that break down cellular material, food, debris, and toxins, including lysosomes, peroxisomes, and central vacuoles in plant cells.