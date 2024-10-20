Skip to main content
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles definitions Flashcards

Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles definitions
  • Central Vacuole

    A large plant cell organelle that stores water, nutrients, and waste, and also aids in recycling cellular material and maintaining cell turgor pressure.

  • Lysosome

    An organelle containing digestive enzymes that break down cellular debris, old organelles, and food particles, acting as the cell's recycling center.

  • Peroxisome

    An organelle containing enzymes that detoxify harmful substances and break down fatty acids, producing hydrogen peroxide as a byproduct.

  • Cellular Digestion

    The process by which cells break down old cellular material, food, debris, and toxins using organelles like lysosomes and peroxisomes equipped with specific digestive enzymes.

  • Enzyme

    Proteins that catalyze biochemical reactions, speeding up metabolic processes by lowering activation energy, without being consumed in the reaction.

  • Biological Molecules

    Biological molecules are essential compounds like proteins, lipids, carbohydrates, and nucleic acids that are broken down by cellular organelles for energy, structure, and function within living organisms.

  • Toxic Material

    Substance harmful to cells, broken down by peroxisomes, often resulting from metabolic processes or external sources.

  • Food Waste

    Organic material discarded or unused during food processing or consumption, often broken down by cellular organelles like lysosomes and central vacuoles in plants.

  • Cellular Debris

    Fragments of dead or damaged cells, including organelles and other cellular components, often broken down by lysosomes and peroxisomes.

  • Recycling Centers

    Organelles with digestive enzymes that break down cellular material, food, debris, and toxins, including lysosomes, peroxisomes, and central vacuoles in plant cells.