5. Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
1
concept
Lysosomes & Peroxisomes
5m
Was this helpful?
in this video, we're going to introduce some digestive organelles that are part of the endo membrane system. And so, recall in our previous lesson videos, we mentioned that some of the organelles of the end of membrane system arm or specialized for cellular digestion or essentially breaking things down inside the cell. And so there are two specific organelles that we're gonna focus on here in this video. And those are the license soames and the paroxysms. Now, listen, Soames are vesicles, acidic vesicles that carry digestive enzymes. And these digestive enzymes are responsible for breaking down and recycling food, cellular debris, bacteria and damaged organelles and all kinds of different things that are inside of the cell. So Lissa Soames are important for breaking down and recycling things. But now listen, Soames, there primarily on Lee found in animal cells so they're not really found in plant cells, and license OEMs are going to originate at the Golgi apparatus. Now, on the other hand, paroxysms OEMs are also vesicles, just like license homes are vesicles and paroxysms. They also contain enzymes as well, just like license homes also contain enzymes. And so license homes and put paroxysms they have some similarities, but there are also different from each other, because paroxysms they're mainly used for breaking down toxic compounds. They're used for breaking down toxic compounds such as, for example, hydrogen peroxide, or H 202 is a toxic compound inside of the cell. And paroxysms are really important for helping to break down hydrogen peroxide because once again it could be toxic. And paroxysms are also really important for breaking down fatty acids as well. So that's another important function of paroxysms. Now, unlike license homes, which are on Lee found in animal cells, Les systems are only found in animal cells. Uh, paroxysms, on the other hand, there found in all eukaryotic cells, which includes both animal cells and plant cells as well. And also, unlike License OEMs, which originate at the Golgi apparatus, paroxysms are going to originate at the rough. Endo, Plas, Mick, Ridiculous or the rough E. R. So let's take a look at our image down below to better distinguish between these license soames and paroxysms. And so the top image here is specifically focusing on license OEM, so notice that the license, um, is a vesicles. It's a very acidic vesicles or very acidic membrane bubble, tiny little membrane bubble. And on the inside of this vesicles this license, um, there are digestive enzymes, and so the license home is capable of fusing with other vesicles or other membrane structures. And so notice here, we're showing you of vesicles here that's carrying cellular debris, and the cellular debris is basically the contents that you see on the inside of this vesicles. And so the license, um, is going to be capable of fusing and merging with other vesicles. So here you could see the fusion so that the internal compartments are combined. And so what this means is that the digestive enzymes are going to be, uh, exposed to the cellular debris. And so that means that the digestive enzymes can break down the cellular debris into its tiny little components, and so that helps to break down and recycle the components within the cell. Now paroxysms. On the other hand, which we're focusing on down below right here notice that there are also these vesicles and they also contain enzymes as well, which are represented by these little green structures that you see. However, the enzymes in paroxysms their specific for breaking down toxic compounds like this. Representation right here is supposed to be a toxic compound, and so it can break it, confused paroxysms confused with the toxic compound and then break down the toxic compound into a component that is no longer toxic. And also paroxysms are really important for breaking down fatty acids as well, um, as toxic compounds. And so this year really concludes our introduction to license OEMs and paroxysms, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course, So I'll see you all in our next video.
2
Problem
Which of the following organelles are involved in cellular digestion?
A
Golgi Apparatus & Vesicles.
B
Nucleus & Nucleolus.
C
Lysosomes & Peroxisomes.
D
Smooth & Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum.
E
Nucleus & Chloroplasts.
3
concept
Central Vacuole
4m
Was this helpful?
in this video, we're going to talk about yet another digestive organ l of the Endo Membrane System, and that is the Central Vac. You'll now the central Vac. You'll is a large membrane enclosed vesicles found inside of plant cells and so central vac U ALS. They are not found in animal cells. They're really only found in plant cells now Central vac. You'll they actually have ah lot of different types of functions. But those functions include degrading and recycling molecules, so they're part of the digestive organelles. For that reason now, other functions of the central Vac. You'll include filling up with water to exert what's known as turker pressure against the cell membrane. So let's take a look at our image down below to get a better understanding here of this central vacuole. So over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you our representation of ah, plant cell and recall Central vac U als. They're really only found in plant cells, not an animal cells. And so you can see the central vacuole is this blue structure that we see right? Uh, here. Okay. And we have it labeled as the central vac you'll and so over here on the right hand side, we're showing you some other representation of plant on plant cells. And so notice that in this image over here notice that water is actually leaving the cell. We have the arrows going in a direction where the water is leaving the cell. And so notice that the plant cells plasma membrane, which is right here. It's not really exerting any pressure onto the cell wall, and the cell wall is the surrounding wall that you see right here. And so the plasma membrane or the cell membrane, which we have in red. When water is leaving the sell, it doesn't exert pressure on the cell wall, and so that means that it's going to have very, very low ter ger pressure over here. And so when a plant has low turker pressure, it's not going to be in a healthy state, and so that can cause a plant toe wilt like this wilted plant that we see here. And so ultimately this could lead to a cell dying. Now, over here on the right hand side, notice that we're showing you the arrows going into the cell, showing that water is going into the cell and filling the cell up with water. And so one of the roles of the central vacuole is to fill up and store water. And what you'll notice is that with all of this water going into the plant cell, the cell's plasma membrane is expanded and you could see the cells. Plasma membrane is being traced right here in red, and, uh, I'll do it here with a thicker color so you can see it easier. It's being right here in red is where the plasma membrane here, and so the plasma membrane is right up against the cell wall. And so the plasma membrane is exerting pressure on the cell wall, which means that when water is going into the plant cell, there is going to be high ter ger pressure. And so tiger pressure can allow plants to be up right and toe have their normal, healthy structure. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to Central Vac U ALS, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward throughout our course. So I'll see you on our next video
4
Problem
Which are recycling centers for the cell?
A
Ribosome and Golgi apparatus.
B
Endoplasmic reticulum and chloroplast.
C
Mitochondria and nucleus.
D
Central vacuole and lysosome.
E
All are correct.
5
Problem
Which type of plant organelle often occupies the majority of the cell’s volume?
A
Food vacuole.
B
Plant vacuole.
C
Central vacuole.
D
Contractile vacuoles.
E
Chloroplasts.
Additional resources for Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (3)
- Select True or False to indicate which of the following groups could be identified using the biological specie...
- Which cell would be best for studying lysosomes? a. muscle cell b. nerve cell c. bacterial cell d. phagocytic ...
- In which cell would you find the most lysosomes? a,. pancreatic cell that secretes digestive enzymes b. ovaria...