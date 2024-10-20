Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles quiz Flashcards

Back
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles quiz
How well do you know this?
1/5

  • What is the role of the central vacuole in plant cells?

    The central vacuole degrades and recycles molecules and exerts turgor pressure by filling up with water.

  • Why is the central vacuole considered a digestive organelle?

    The central vacuole is considered a digestive organelle because it degrades and recycles molecules.

  • How does the central vacuole contribute to a plant's upright position?

    The central vacuole fills with water to exert high turgor pressure, allowing the plant to maintain an upright, healthy position.

  • What happens during cellular respiration in mitochondria?

    During cellular respiration, mitochondria break down food sources like sugars and lipids to produce ATP.

  • Why is ATP important for cellular reactions?

    ATP provides the energy needed to power cellular reactions.