Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles quiz Flashcards
What is the role of the central vacuole in plant cells?
The central vacuole degrades and recycles molecules and exerts turgor pressure by filling up with water.
Why is the central vacuole considered a digestive organelle?
The central vacuole is considered a digestive organelle because it degrades and recycles molecules.
How does the central vacuole contribute to a plant's upright position?
The central vacuole fills with water to exert high turgor pressure, allowing the plant to maintain an upright, healthy position.
What happens during cellular respiration in mitochondria?
During cellular respiration, mitochondria break down food sources like sugars and lipids to produce ATP.
Why is ATP important for cellular reactions?
ATP provides the energy needed to power cellular reactions.