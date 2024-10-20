Energy & Biomass Pyramids quiz #2 Flashcards

Which level in the energy pyramid contains the most energy?
The base level, which consists of primary producers, contains the most energy in an energy pyramid.
What is released at each level of a pyramid of energy?
At each level of a pyramid of energy, heat is released due to metabolic processes and energy transfer inefficiencies.
Why are there fewer organisms as you move up the energy pyramid?
There are fewer organisms as you move up the energy pyramid because energy transfer between trophic levels is inefficient, averaging around 10%, leading to less available energy for higher trophic levels.
How does biomass change from lower to higher trophic levels?
Biomass generally decreases from lower to higher trophic levels due to energy loss at each level, although biomass pyramids can vary in shape depending on the ecosystem snapshot.
At which level of the energy pyramid would most of the biomass be found?
Most of the biomass would be found at the base level of the energy pyramid, which consists of primary producers.
Which trophic level has the most biomass?
The primary producers, or the base level of the pyramid, have the most biomass.
What is at the base of all ecological pyramids?
Primary producers, such as plants and algae, are at the base of all ecological pyramids.
Which trophic level has the largest biomass?
The primary producers have the largest biomass in an ecological pyramid.
Based on an energy pyramid, which level of organisms will have the most available energy?
The primary producers will have the most available energy in an energy pyramid.
In an energy pyramid, what is the shape of the pyramid and why?
An energy pyramid is always upright because it represents energy transfer over time, with energy decreasing at each successive trophic level.
In which level of the energy pyramid are herbivores found?
Herbivores are found at the primary consumer level of the energy pyramid.