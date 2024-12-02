This video, we're going to talk about energy and biomass pyramids. So it turns out that energy and biomass pyramids are really just visual representations of ecosystem structure and trophic efficiency. Now as their name implies, energy pyramids focus on energy and how energy is transferred from one trophic level up to the next trophic level over some period of elapsed time. And because trophic efficiencies tend to be low, only a small fraction of the energy stored in one trophic level's biomass will actually be transferred up to the next trophic level's biomass. Just as what we can see in this energy pyramid down below, only a small fraction of the energy in each trophic level is going to trickle its way up the food chain.

And because this is the case, energy pyramids are forced to always have your normal, regular, upright shape to them. And, again, this is because it tracks the energy over time. And so notice that the units of the values in this energy pyramid are in units of energy per area per unit of elapsed time. In this case, units of joules per meter squared per month. Now, biomass pyramids on the other hand, of course, focus on biomass, but they tend to only show a single moment, instant, or snapshot in time rather than some elapsed period of time.

And so because that's the case, biomass pyramids can take on several different shapes, including being upright, inverted, or even diamond shaped. And so notice that down below in the image on the right hand side, we're showing you an example of a biomass pyramid that seems to have somewhat of a diamond shape to it, if you will. But if we were to exclude the top two trophic levels, the tertiary and secondary consumers, and only focus on the bottom two trophic levels, the primary, producers and primary consumers, then we'd have ourselves an inverted biomass pyramid since it's somewhat of an upside-down triangle. And in this inverted biomass pyramid, we're saying that 8 grams worth of phytoplankton is supporting 42 grams worth of zooplankton. And so you might expect that the 42 grams worth of zooplankton is consuming the phytoplankton at an incredibly high rate, and indeed it is.

But what isn't being captured by this biomass pyramid in this single instant in time is that the phytoplankton also have an incredibly high reproduction rate that allows them to sustain their own biomass despite the fact that it's being consumed at an incredibly high rate by this higher mass of zooplankton. And so again, it's the fact that biomass pyramids reflect only a single instant or moment in time that allows them to take on several different shapes. And so notice that the units of the values here only have units of mass per area, in this case, grams per meter squared, but it has no unit that reflects elapsed time because it's focusing on just a single instant or moment in time. However, if we focused on how the biomass changed over time, then it would always maintain an upright shape to it just as the energy pyramids do. Now once again, we know that trophic efficiencies are generally low, averaging right around 10%.

But why are trophic efficiencies so low? Well, it turns out that there are actually several different reasons for that, including the 4 that we highlight down below. The first being incomplete ingestion, meaning that not all of the energy that's available for consumption in one trophic level will always be consumed by the next trophic level. So there will always be some amount of energy that is just not ingested. Incomplete digestion, on the other hand, refers to the fact that even of the energy that is consumed, not all of it is going to be assimilated and used by the organisms because some of it will be lost in the form of waste.

Now metabolism and cellular respiration also require energy, and the energy going towards that is energy that will not be transferred up to the next trophic level, keeping trophic efficiencies low. And also, with every single energy transfer, there is heat loss, and the energy lost as heat is energy that will not be transferred up to the next trophic level, again keeping trophic efficiencies relatively low. Now the very last idea that I'll leave you all off with here is this idea of biomagnification. And so biomagnification is the process of pollutants becoming more and more concentrated as they move up the food chain to higher trophic levels. And so notice that in this biomagnification image on the far right, that towards the bottom trophic levels, the concentration of these pollutants is relatively low, and these pollutants are not able to be digested or excreted.

So they accumulate in biomass. And so as these pollutants make their way up the food chain, they start to become more and more concentrated in the higher trophic levels. And so biomagnification has its greatest impacts and effects on organisms that are towards the top of food chains. So this here concludes our lesson, and we'll be able to apply these concepts and problems moving forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.